Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / China starts building world's largest dam on Brahmaputra in Tibet

China starts building world's largest dam on Brahmaputra in Tibet

It will primarily deliver electricity for external consumption while also addressing local demand in Tibet, which China officially refers to as Xizang

India china

The project will consist of five cascade hydropower stations, with a total investment estimated at around 1.2 trillion Yuan (about $167.8 billion), the report said. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China on Saturday formally started the construction of the $167.8 billion dam over the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, closer to the Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced the start of the construction of the dam at a ground-breaking ceremony in the lower reaches of the Brahmaputra river, locally known as Yarlung Zangbo, at Nyingchi City, official media reported.

The ceremony took place at the dam site of Nyingchi's Mainling hydropower station in Tibet Autonomous Region, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The hydropower project, regarded as the biggest infrastructure project in the world, raised concerns in the lower riparian countries, India and Bangladesh.

 

The project will consist of five cascade hydropower stations, with a total investment estimated at around 1.2 trillion Yuan (about $167.8 billion), the report said.

Also Read

PremiumRARE EARTH, CHINA, TRADE

Donald Trump makes China great again as it grows bolder with India

S Jaishankar shaking hands with Xi Jinping

Jaishankar meets China's Xi Jinping in Beijing, discusses bilateral ties

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar meets China's foreign minister Wang Yi, looks to strengthen ties

S Jaishankar to visit China for SCO foreign ministers' meet in Tianjin

S Jaishankar to visit China for SCO foreign ministers' meet in Tianjin

rare earth magnets

India plans to kickstart rare-earth magnet output to cut China dependence

According to a 2023 report, the hydropower station is expected to generate more than 300 billion kWh of electricity each year enough to meet the annual needs of over 300 million people.

It will primarily deliver electricity for external consumption while also addressing local demand in Tibet, which China officially refers to as Xizang.

Representatives from various organisations, including the National Development and Reform Commission and the Power Construction Corporation of China and locals attended the ceremony, the report said.

More From This Section

Drone

French firm CYGR, RRP Defence to launch $50 mn drone plant in Navi Mumbai

terrorism ak47 guns violence

Two Indians killed, one abducted by terrorists in south-west Niger

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

Pakistan extends ban on Indian flights in its airspace till August 24

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Weeks before terror designation, India sent TRF dossier to US and UN teams

pakistan Flag

Pak claims terror network 'dismantled', denies LeT link to Pahalgam attack

Topics : India china trade India China relations India China tension India China border row

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon