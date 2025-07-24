Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / China's Chery to supply EV tech for JSW's new auto brand, to debut by 2027

China's Chery to supply EV tech for JSW's new auto brand, to debut by 2027

JSW will launch its electric vehicle brand in India by 2027, in partnership with China's Chery Automobile, which will supply components and technology. The vehicles will be manufactured in Maharashtra

JSW

The upcoming JSW EV brand will be fully-owned by the company. (Photo/ Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The JSW Group is gearing up to enter the electric vehicle (EV) market with a new brand, aiming for a 2027 launch. This venture will be supported by China’s Chery Automobile, which will provide crucial EV components and technologies, according to a report by The Economic Times. 
JSW Group will pay Chery a one-time technology transfer fee along with regular royalties. The agreement does not involve any equity participation, which aligns with India’s curbs on Chinese investments in strategic sectors, the news report mentioned. This would be the first major transfer of passenger vehicle technology from a Chinese automaker to an Indian firm since the 2020 border dispute strained ties. 
 
Chery confirmed that it will supply parts of models to JSW, which will produce and sell them under its own brand. JSW said that the core technology will be developed internally with the help of firms like KPIT Technologies and LTIMindtree, The Economic Times reported.
 

JSW to build commercial EVs

The upcoming JSW EV brand will be fully-owned by the company and operate independently of its current joint venture with China’s SAIC Motor, which sells cars under the MG brand. JSW is also setting up manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra to roll out its new EV lineup from 2027, and commercial electric trucks and buses as early as 2026.
 

EV supply chain still relies on China

India’s EV ecosystem continues to remain dependent on Chinese technologies, especially for components like lithium-ion cells and rare earth magnets. Indian companies like Tata AutoComp and Amara Raja have ongoing agreements with Chinese suppliers such as SVOLT and Gotion. 

Also Read

PremiumJSW joint managing director and chief executive officer Jayant Acharya

Need to look at extending safeguard duty, review levy: JSW Steel's Acharya

JSW Paints

JSW Paints seeks CCI nod to acquire stake in Akzo Nobel for ₹12,915 cr

JSW Steel joint MD & CEO, Jayant Acharya

JSW Steel expansion plan on track despite SC order on BPSL: Jayant Acharya

jsw steel

JSW Steel Q1 results: Profit up over 2x on volumes, low coking coal cost

Supreme Court

SC rules in favour of Himachal in power dispute with JSW Hydro Energy

Chery Automobile, which has a strong global presence and exports to over 100 countries, is exploring a $1.5 billion IPO in Hong Kong. Its earnings from the JSW partnership may help fund global expansion, including a $1 billion factory in Turkey, the news report said.   
  

Rare earth shortage not yet a concern

Earlier this month, at the launch of MG Motor’s premium showroom in Thane, JSW MG Motor MD Anurag Mehrotra said the ongoing shortage of rare earth materials is not affecting current production but may pose future risks. “We’re watching the situation closely,” he said, adding that the industry is working with the government to address the issue. 
Meanwhile, JSW MG Motor continues to expand its premium vehicle portfolio in India, displaying models like the MG Cyberster and M9 limousine at its new MG Select outlets.

More From This Section

Brigade Hotels

Brigade Hotel mobilises ₹325 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

BEML. Defence PSU, BEML

BEML secures ₹293.81 crore defence order for 150 high mobility vehicles

Reliance

Reliance Industries faces scrutiny as EU targets diesel from Russian crude

Indusind Bank

Pvt sector lender IndusInd Bank to raise ₹30,000 crore via debt, equity

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Bank launches Solitaire to target India's growing affluent class

Topics : JSW Group JSW India china trade Electric vehicles in India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon