India's Oct-Jan sugar output rises 18.35% to 19.5 mn tonnes: Isma

India's sugar production rose 18.35 per cent to 19.50 million tonne till January 31 of the ongoing 2025-26 season on higher output in key states, industry body ISMA said on Saturday.

Sugar output stood at 16.47 million tonne in the same period of the previous season. Sugar season runs from October to September.

According to Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), 515 sugar mills are operational across the country, slightly higher than 501 mills in operation at the same stage last year.

Sugar output in Maharashtra, the country's largest producer, rose 42 per cent to 7.87 million tonne as of January 31 of the current season. The state currently has 206 mills in operation, compared to 190 mills a year ago.

Output in Uttar Pradesh, the country's second largest producer, reached 5.51 million tonne so far, around 5 per cent higher from last year, supported by steady crushing operations.

Production in Karnataka, the country's third largest producer, also recorded improved crushing momentum, with sugar production increasing by about 15 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous season, ISMA said in a statement.

ISMA has projected net sugar production to increase by 18.6 per cent to 30.95 million tonne for 2025-26 season, from 26.1 million tonne in the previous season.