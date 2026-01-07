Collapse in nominal GVA drags down real farm growth estimates for FY26

India’s gross value added (GVA) for agriculture and allied activities is expected to grow at a modest rate of 3.1 per cent in real terms in the 2025-26 financial year, down from 4.6 per cent in the last financial year, despite a good monsoon and strong crop production, largely due to base effects and the indirect impact of a sharp dip in nominal GVA growth.

The nominal growth rate of GVA of agriculture and allied activities is projected at a record low of just 0.8 per cent in FY26, down from 10.4 per cent in the last financial year, largely due to a sharp drop in inflation.

This could have an impact on farmers’ earnings as crop prices are fetching lower returns, according to some experts.

In nominal terms, GVA for agriculture and allied activities grew by just 1.8 per cent in the July-September quarter of FY26, down from 7.6 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, largely due to a sharp dip in food price inflation.

In the first quarter of FY26, GVA for agriculture and allied activities in nominal terms was 3.2 per cent, which too was down from 7.5 per cent in the corresponding period of FY25.

The farm sector is also expected to have been hit hard by the drop in GVA of allied activities, which largely comprise livestock, forestry and fishing.

“The drop in GVA for agriculture and allied activities in real terms is mainly due to base effects and the indirect impact of the collapse in nominal terms because when GVA is calculated it is first done in nominal terms,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said.

He said the dip could also be due to the impact of allied sectors, which constitute almost 50 per cent of the total GVA, but about which very little is known regarding production and prices in real time.

In absolute numbers, data sourced from the Ministry of Agriculture show that as on December 26, 2025, all-India average wholesale mandi prices of major crops such as maize, arhar whole, gram whole, moong whole, urad, ragi, groundnut, soybean and cotton were trading at 5-30 per cent below their respective minimum support prices (MSP), with maize, moong, urad and ragi leading the fall.

The southwest monsoon, on the other hand, was good this year, while production of both kharif and rabi crops is expected to be bumper.