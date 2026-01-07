Govt issues new draft of Pesticides Management Bill to curb spurious sales

The Central government on Tuesday released yet another draft of the Pesticides Management Bill to replace the present Insecticides Act, 1968, and the Insecticides Rules, 1971, made thereunder.

According to an official statement, the basic thrust of the latest draft is to use technology and digital methods for stricter control over spurious pesticides through higher penalties.

There have been multiple attempts since 2000-01 to amend the decades-old Insecticides Act of 1968 and the rules made under it, but none could meet with success.

The current draft is another attempt in that direction, which has already raised serious concerns within the plant protection industry over inspector- and licence-driven regimes hindering research into new molecules in the absence of adequate regulatory data protection. Comments on the draft have to be submitted by February 4, 2026.

The draft Bill, as per an initial reading, does not have any mention of pricing, thereby leaving it to companies to determine the price of any product. This was a major concern of companies.

The new draft Pesticides Management Bill, 2025, as per the official statement, also incorporates provisions such as transparency and traceability to ensure better services to farmers, thereby promoting ease of living.

The statement also said amendments have been introduced to strengthen administrative control and management of pesticides, striking a balance between ease of life and ease of doing business.

“The Pesticides Management Bill (PMB) represents a significant attempt to modernise India’s pesticide regulatory framework. But there are many lacunae that need to be addressed. In the past, registrations were granted to entities hardly having any required infrastructure to manufacture pesticides. PMB should seriously recommend granting registration to bona fide applicants with the required and verified manufacturing facilities to ensure regulatory integrity. This will ensure that pesticides are produced without compromising quality, safety or efficacy,” said Dr Kalyan Goswami, director general, Agro Chem Federation of India.

He said that to improve the standards of laboratories that conduct tests relied on for assessing the quality of pesticides, all laboratories established, notified or recognised must be accredited either by NABL or be GLP-certified. PMB is, however, silent on this matter.

The PMB should decriminalise minor procedural violations such as labelling or documentation errors and address them through monetary penalties or administrative sanctions, reserving criminal punishment only for serious offences such as manufacturing or selling unregistered, counterfeit or adulterated pesticides that threaten public health. This proportionate enforcement framework will reduce unnecessary litigation, support compliant industry, and enable stronger action against deliberate violators.