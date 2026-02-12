RBI proposes tech innovation costs under farm loan eligibility norms

The Reserve Bank of India has proposed including expenses related to tech innovations such as soil testing, real-time weather forecasts and organic/good agricultural practices certification, among others, to be eligible for farm loans, which will be covered within the 20 per cent additional component currently allowed towards repairs and maintenance of farm assets.

It has been proposed that banks should waive collateral security and margin requirements for agricultural loans, including loans for allied activities up to Rs 2 lakh per borrower.

The regulator on Thursday released revised draft norms on the Kisan Credit Card scheme with an aim to expand coverage, streamline operational aspects and address emerging requirements in the agriculture sector.

In a move to bring uniformity in loan sanction and repayment schedules, crop seasons have been standardised in terms of months, i.e. short-duration crops (12 months) and long-duration crops (18 months).

“To ensure proper dovetailing of loan tenure with crop seasons, especially for the longer-duration crops, the tenure of KCC has been extended to 6 years,” the draft norms said.

Moreover, to ensure that farmers receive adequate credit based on the actual cost of cultivation, drawing limits under KCC have been aligned with the scale of finance for each crop season.

According to the draft norms, in the case of marginal farmers, a flexible limit of Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 should be provided (as Flexi KCC) based on the landholding and crops grown for their working capital and investment-related credit needs, as per the assessment of the bank.

A marginal farmer means a farmer with a landholding of up to one hectare and a small farmer is one with a landholding of more than one hectare and up to two hectares.

In respect of loans for long-duration crops, banks shall charge interest at annual rests. For short-term loans to small and marginal farmers, the total interest debited to an account should not exceed the principal amount, the draft said.

Feedback on the revised norms can be submitted by 6 March 2026.