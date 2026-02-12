RBI proposes ban on coercive tactics by bank employees, recovery agents

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed draft guidelines barring banks and their recovery agents from adopting harsh or coercive practices. Seeking to ensure fair treatment of borrowers during the recovery process, the(RBI) has proposed draft guidelines barring banks and their recovery agents from adopting harsh or coercive practices.

The draft norms explicitly prohibit the use of abusive or threatening language, excessive or anonymous calls, inappropriate messages, harassment of borrowers or their associates, public humiliation, threats of violence, and misleading representations regarding debt obligations or the consequences of non-repayment.

The proposed norms will come into effect from July 1, 2026. Feedback on the draft may be submitted by March 4, 2026.

According to the draft guidelines, banks need to have a dedicated mechanism for redressal of recovery-related grievances.

Additionally, the central bank has said that banks need to document the time and number of calls made by their employees/recovery agents to the borrower/guarantor for recovery of loan dues. The bank has to ensure that there is a recording of the calls made by the employee/recovery agent to the borrower/guarantor.

RBI has also proposed that recovery agents interact only with the borrower or guarantor and refrain from contacting relatives or other associates. Recovery calls and visits would be permitted only between 8:00 am and 7:00 pm, and banks must honour a borrower’s request to avoid contact at specific times under normal circumstances, the central bank said.

Agents have also been directed to avoid recovery attempts during inappropriate occasions such as bereavement, family emergencies, marriages or festivals.

In the case of microfinance loans, collections must be carried out at a mutually agreed designated location, though field visits to the borrower’s residence or workplace would be allowed if the borrower fails to appear at the designated place on two or more successive occasions, RBI said.

The draft norms further require recovery personnel to maintain civility, decency and decorum in all interactions.

Lenders have also been asked to ensure recovery agents undergo training and receive a certificate from the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) after the programme for debt recovery agents. Banks must also have a proper Code of Conduct in place for recovery agents and their own employees engaged in loan recovery and must get an undertaking from agents and employees to abide by this code and other policies before being assigned duty.

Banks also have to display an up-to-date list of recovery agents empanelled and engaged with them on all channels — branches, offices or other digital platforms. In case of termination of an agreement with an agent, the bank must publicise the same to ensure that borrowers do not continue to deal with the agent or its representatives.

When cases are forwarded to any agent for recovery of the default amount, the bank shall inform the details of the recovery agent to the borrower through a written notice — letter to their current address or SMS on the registered mobile number or email on the registered email address, as the case may be — to ensure due intimation and proper authorisation. The bank shall also notify the borrower in case of a change of recovery agent during an ongoing recovery process.

While the bank will ensure disclosure of borrower information to its employees or recovery agents only to enable them to discharge their loan recovery duties, it will put in place mitigants to ensure that this information is not transferred or misused in any manner.

Also, in cases where a grievance has been lodged by a borrower, the lender is asked not to forward the concerned recovery case to an employee/recovery agent till it finally disposes of the grievance. “However, where the bank is convinced, with appropriate evidence, that the borrower is making frivolous/vexatious complaints to avoid recovery, it may continue with the recovery proceedings even if a grievance is pending with it,” RBI said.

At the same time, banks have been asked to ensure that the recovery targets or the structure of incentives in the contract with the recovery agent do not induce the adoption of harsh recovery practices.