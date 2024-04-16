No reports of impact of rains on wheat, other crops: Agri ministry

Business Standard
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

There are no reports of impact of recent rains on wheat and other main rabi crops as of now, and harvesting continues in full swing, senior agriculture ministry officials said on Tuesday.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that due to fresh western disturbance, rain and hailstorms continue in many states.
 
A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India during April 18-21 and a cyclonic circulation that lies over east Bihar, northeast Assam, Rayalaseema and south Tamil Nadu could lead to isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning, according to IMD.

"As of now, there are no reports of damage to wheat and other crops due to rains. In fact these rains will help zaid (summer) crops like rice," Agriculture Commissioner P K Singh told PTI.
 
On the likely impact of fresh western disturbance on wheat crop, ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (ICAR-IIWBR) Director Gyanendra Singh said, "The likely rainfall or thunderstorm in these states in the coming days may not impact the crop. At this point, there is no need to worry." He said harvesting of wheat has just started in Punjab and Haryana.
 
"In a week's time, about 95 per cent of the wheat crop will be harvested in these two states. Harvesting is done fast as farmers use combine harvesting machines. That way we are quite in a better position," Singh said.
 
ICAR-IIWBR Director further said the productivity levels are quite good, leading to a record wheat production of 114 million tonne in 2023-24 crop year (July-June).
 
Late sown wheat crop, sown in 15 per cent of the total area of 34.15 million hectare this year, will be ready for harvest in a week's time. This crop has physiologically matured, he added. 
First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

