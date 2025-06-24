Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt to undertake crop-wise planning to boost yields starting with soybean

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says crop-wise reviews will begin with soybean in MP as kharif sowing surges 10 per cent above last year's acreage

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Chouhan

On the availability of inputs, Chouhan said all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure the smooth sowing of kharif crops. Photo: Twitter @ChouhanShivraj

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said the government would now undertake crop-wise and state-wise planning of agricultural scenarios to improve yields and identify gaps, with the objective of finding suitable solutions.
 
He also expressed optimism that sowing of kharif crops would exceed normal levels this year, supported by a strong southwest monsoon.
 
Chouhan said the crop-wise review would begin with soybean farmers in Madhya Pradesh on June 26, followed by reviews for cotton and sugarcane growers.
 
He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a day-long review of the recently concluded mass contact programme, Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan. 
 

On the availability of inputs, Chouhan said all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure the smooth sowing of kharif crops.
 
Data available until June 20 showed that kharif sowing had continued at a brisk pace during the week ending June 20, surpassing the acreage covered during the same period last year by 10 per cent.
 
This momentum came on the back of the southwest monsoon’s continued advancement across the country.
 
By June 20, kharif crops had been sown over around 13.74 million hectares. Among all crops, paddy—the principal foodgrain grown during the kharif season—had been planted over 1.32 million hectares, which is nearly 60 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year.
 
Only oilseeds sowing is lagging, though it is expected to gather pace as the monsoon progresses into Central India. India received 105 millimetres of rainfall between June 1 and June 22 this year, just 1 per cent below normal. By the second week of June, the deficit had exceeded 30 per cent as the monsoon stalled after an early onset.
 
Meanwhile, the agriculture ministry today approved the procurement of moong and urad at Minimum Support Price (MSP) under the Price Support Scheme in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
 
The two states had long sought assistance for direct procurement following a fall in market prices below their fixed MSPs. 
 

Kharif crops, such as paddy and maize, were sown in a larger area till the week ended August 9, 2024, compared to the same period last year in a positive sign for policymakers and central bankers looking to tame food inflation.

Evaporation, less rains affect maize cultivation in Marathwada: Official

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

