Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Replacing rice crop could help recover groundwater lost since 2000: Study

Replacing rice crop could help recover groundwater lost since 2000: Study

The researchers proposed shifting from existing cropping habits by cutting down on cultivating rice as a potential solution for sustaining the fast-depleting resource

Rice husk, Rice bran

The findings have policy implications for identifying optimal cropping patterns for sustaining groundwater. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Replacing about 40 per cent of the area sown with rice with other crops could help recover 60-100 cubic kilometres of groundwater lost since 2000 in north India, a study has found.
Current cropping patterns -- dominated by rice, which relies heavily on groundwater for irrigation -- could result in a loss of about 13-43 cubic kilometres of groundwater if warming of the planet continues, a team of researchers, including those from the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, Gujarat, said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The researchers proposed shifting from existing cropping habits by cutting down on cultivating rice as a potential solution for sustaining the fast-depleting resource in a warmer world that threatens food and water security.
 
"Replacing 37 per cent area of rice with other crops can recover 61 to 108 cubic kilometres groundwater compared to 13 to 43 cubic kilometres with current cropping pattern under the 1.5-3 degrees Celsius global warming levels," the authors wrote in the study accepted for publication in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) Nexus.
Compared to current cropping trends, the benefits of switching crops in saving groundwater are more during the prolonged dry periods predicted under global warming, the researchers said

According to the 2018 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC's) Special Report: Global Warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius, if current trends continue, global warming is likely to reach 1.5 degrees Celsius between 2030 and 2050 and could reach 3 degrees Celsius by 2100.
Changing crop patterns can be substantially beneficial -- particularly for the states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh -- for ensuring groundwater sustainability and farmers' profitability, the authors said.

More From This Section

onion, onions, vegetable, Vegetables

Onion prices rise in Lasalgaon wholesale market after scrapping of MEP

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Govt's focus on increasing exports to ensure fair price to farmers: HM Shah

Oil

Custom duty hike on crude, refined oils to hugely benefit farmers

Kharif crops, such as paddy and maize, were sown in a larger area till the week ended August 9, 2024, compared to the same period last year in a positive sign for policymakers and central bankers looking to tame food inflation.

40% of kharif crops may suffer due to excessive rain in Rajasthan

onion, onions

Govt removes minimum export price on onion; aims to benefit Indian farmers

They also found that switching of crops did not substantially impact groundwater levels where recovery rates were low such as in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jharkhand.
The findings have policy implications for identifying optimal cropping patterns for sustaining groundwater in the irrigated regions of north India, along with ensuring farmers' profitability and income, they said.
Previous estimates have suggested that about 300 cubic kilometres of groundwater have been lost between 2002 and 2022 as a result of the cropping trends in north India, where 80 per cent of the cultivated area is sown with rice.
Parts of Punjab and the Ganga basin experienced the fastest rates of groundwater depletion in the world, the researchers said, and added that northern and northwestern regions of India are among the global groundwater hotspots.
Studies have shown crop switching to be beneficial for environmental sustainability and farmers' income in China, the US and India.
In this study, the researchers looked at current cropping patterns in regions that have seen considerable groundwater depletion. The team then used groundwater, well and satellite observations and models to estimate groundwater lost between 2002 and 2022.
For estimating the effects of switching crops on groundwater, the team evaluated two scenarios -- in one, the rice-grown area is cut down by five per cent, while in the other, an additional 37 per cent of rice-area is replaced with cereals, pulses and oilseeds, resulting in a total of 42 per cent reduction of rice-grown area.
The authors found 45 cubic kilometres of groundwater could have been saved in the first scenario and 91 cubic kilometres of groundwater could have been saved in northern India during 2002-2022 in the second scenario, compared to the current cropping patterns.
They also found that in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the groundwater saved over the last two decades could have been around one to four times the maximum holding capacity of the largest dam in India, the Indira Sagar, under the two scenarios.
Further, under scenario one, the researchers estimated a 13.5 per cent boost in farmers' profits, whilst maintaining the same rice production.
However, under the second scenario, the authors estimated about 86 per cent increase in farmers' profits, but at the cost of a notable 45 per cent reduction in rice production.
Suggesting alternatives to cultivating rice, the researchers proposed cereals for Uttar Pradesh and oilseeds for West Bengal.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi lauds change in agri export policy, says will boost farmers income

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

India leads with world's largest food-based safety net programs: MoS Agri

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Sowing area swells to 109.23 mn hectares but floods pose risk to yields

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab farmers end protest after CM Mann's assurance on agri policy

Nippon Steel, Nippon, Steel industry

CFIUS warns against Nippon merger with US Steel, citing China steel glut

Topics : Climate Change agriculture economy Groundwater levels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon