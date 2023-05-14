The government can't stop use of herbicide on GM crops, say activists



It said the government has been disingenuously arguing that Delhi University’s GM Mustard, which has used the bar-barnase-barstar technology in the name of pollination control, is not herbicide tolerant (HT).

Ahead of the possible constitution of a new Bench in the Supreme Court on the GM Mustard approval, the Coalition for a GM-Free India has written a letter to the Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav saying that the government has no powers to regulate farmers from using herbicides on GM crops.