close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Summer crops sown in 6.92 mn ha till May 12, down slightly from a year ago

Moong (green gram) is a key pulse variety sown in the short window between rabi harvest and kharif planting in several parts of northern and central India

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Farmers harvest crops in Jabalpur on Friday. Union home secretary has written to states to allow harvesting and sowing Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 4:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sowing of summer crops, which are planted in the gap between the rabi and kharif seasons, has started on a steady note with around 6.92 million hectares being brought under such crops as against 7.03 million hectares during the same period last year. Moong (green gram) is one of the prominent varieties of pulses sown in the short window between rabi harvest and kharif planting in several parts of northern and central India. Summer moong is usually a short-duration crop and fits well into the limited sowing time. It also provides an additional source of income for farmers. 


Sowing of summer crops as on May 12, 2027 (in million hectares)
           
Crops 2023 2022  % Change  
Rice 2.78 2.98 -6.71    
Pulses 1.96 1.84 6.52    
Green  Gram 1.61 1.49 8.05    
Coarse cereals 1.17 1.13 3.54    
Oilseeds 0.99 1.08 -8.33    
Total 6.92 7.03 -1.56    
           
Source: Agriculture Ministry      

Also Read

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Ahead of searing summer, analysts bet on consumer appliance stocks

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

Dharmaj Crop extends gains after listing at 12% premium over issue price

Women-run farmer producer organisations make inroads into may sectors

Sugar production declines 9% in 2022-23 season due to low recovery

Dung a cash cow, more valuable than cattle fodder, says NSO report

Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

Topics : crops farmer income moong

First Published: May 12 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

OYO-owned Weddingz.in to expand to 7 cities in 2023 amid rise in demand

OYO-owned Weddingz.in to expand to 7 cities in 2023 amid rise in demand
1 min read

MP Board class 10th and 12th Result 2023: Everything you need to know

MP Board class 10th and 12th Result 2023
2 min read

Maruti rolls out first Jimny out of Gurugram plant, deliveries next month

Maruti Jimny, Auto Expo 2023
2 min read

Summer crops sown in 6.92 mn ha till May 12, down slightly from a year ago

Farmers harvest crops in Jabalpur on Friday. Union home secretary has written to states to allow harvesting and sowing Photo: PTI
1 min read

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: Things to know before result day

Karnataka elections, polling, voting
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group's Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale

Gautam Adani
2 min read

WhatsApp users in India flooded with spam calls, platform responds

Whatsapp
3 min read
Premium

India can repeat UPI success in e-commerce: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Doug McMillon
9 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

stocks
6 min read

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon