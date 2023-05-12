Summer crops sown in 6.92 mn ha till May 12, down slightly from a year ago





Sowing of summer crops as on May 12, 2027 (in million hectares) Crops 2023 2022 % Change Rice 2.78 2.98 -6.71 Pulses 1.96 1.84 6.52 Green Gram 1.61 1.49 8.05 Coarse cereals 1.17 1.13 3.54 Oilseeds 0.99 1.08 -8.33 Total 6.92 7.03 -1.56 Source: Agriculture Ministry

Sowing of summer crops, which are planted in the gap between the rabi and kharif seasons, has started on a steady note with around 6.92 million hectares being brought under such crops as against 7.03 million hectares during the same period last year. Moong (green gram) is one of the prominent varieties of pulses sown in the short window between rabi harvest and kharif planting in several parts of northern and central India. Summer moong is usually a short-duration crop and fits well into the limited sowing time. It also provides an additional source of income for farmers.