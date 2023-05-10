Dung a cash cow, more valuable than cattle fodder, says NSO report

By comparison, the real GVO of fodder declined 1.5 per cent (CAGR) in the corresponding 10-year period to Rs 31,980.65 crore in FY21, from Rs 32,494.46 crore in FY12, as it experienced growth in merely two instances — between 2014-15 through 2015-16 and 2016-17 (FY17) through 2017-18 (FY18).

According to a report titled Value of Output from Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing, the real GVO of dung increased 7.95 per cent in compound annual growth rate (CAGR) terms to Rs 35,190.8 crore in FY21, from Rs 32,598.91 crore in 2011-12 (FY12).