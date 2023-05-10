close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Dung a cash cow, more valuable than cattle fodder, says NSO report

Except for a slight decline between FY17 and FY18, the output value of livestock dung experienced consistent growth in 10 years

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
Cattle trade ban, Cattle, Cows
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The dung of Indian bovines has become more valuable than the food they consume. The latest data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) for 2020-21 (FY21) shows that the real gross value output (GVO) of livestock dung is more than the total value of fodder the livestock consumes.
According to a report titled Value of Output from Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishing, the real GVO of dung increased 7.95 per cent in compound annual growth rate (CAGR) terms to Rs 35,190.8 crore in FY21, from Rs 32,598.91 crore in 2011-12 (FY12).
By comparison, the real GVO of fodder declined 1.5 per cent (CAGR) in the corresponding 10-year period to Rs 31,980.65 crore in FY21, from Rs 32,494.46 crore in FY12, as it experienced growth in merely two instances — between 2014-15 through 2015-16 and 2016-17 (FY17) through 2017-18 (FY18).
Or

Also Read

Nearly 60% of cow-dung natural paints find buyers in Chhattisgarh

Some fodder for thought

Railways to build walls on worst-impacted routes to contain cattle hits

Input cost pressure

Gaumutra cures illness, dung protects from nuclear radiation: Gujarat court

Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

Coop sugar factories urge PM Narendra Modi to revise minimum sale price

El Nino unlikely to dampen tractor industry volumes in a big way

Topics : agriculture economy Cattle Food and Agriculture Organisation NSO

First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Country's health service undergoing rapid transformation: PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

PM Modi to be hosted by US President Biden during his visit on June 22

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Court sentences 9 persons to 7 years imprisonment in 2020 Delhi riot case

Law & Order, Court order
4 min read

Volkswagen's annual meeting hit by protests over climate strategy, China

VW CEO Oliver Blume
3 min read
Premium

FSSAI proposes to do away with Agmark registration for some edible oils

Photo: fssai.gov.in
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE: Exit polls predict close BJP vs Cong fight

People wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for Karnataka Assembly elections
2 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel
6 min read
Premium

Edtech giant Byju's may soon raise $1 billion from ADQ and Oaktree

Byju's
3 min read

Varun Beverages joins Rs 1 trillion m-cap club; zooms 108% in 11 months

Varun beverages
4 min read
Premium

Go First insolvency: Travel agents claim Rs 900 crore stuck, seek govt help

Go First
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon