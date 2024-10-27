Business Standard
Tripura considers extending CM's rubber mission for five more years

Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Buoyed by the successful implementation of the 'Chief Minister's Rubber Mission' in Tripura, the state government is contemplating extending the programme for another five years, an official said on Sunday.

The livelihood generation initiative, launched in 2021-22, is set to be completed by 2025-25.

A total of 56,400 families have been brought under the programme, while rubber plantation was carried out across 46,086 hectares of land during the first four years of the mission, he said.

The Automated Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) supplied saplings to the selected beneficiaries free of cost, and the Tripura Welfare Department extended additional assistance such as encompassing fencing and providing fertiliser, the official said.

 

Under the programme, the Rubber Board ensured quality supply of plants, pre-plantation and post-plantation training in different districts, he said.

"The mission has become very popular among the tribals living in hilly regions, Director of Tribal Welfare, Subhasish Das, told PTI.

The department is mulling extending the programme for another five years in view of its financial viability and popularity, he said.

"We are planning to bring another 60,000 hectares of land under rubber plantation for 60,000 families once the first phase of the mission is completed. It has been seen that even militants who have surrendered are keen on rubber plantation because it is a promising livelihood option, Das said.

Steps have been taken for construction of integrated rubber processing centres of varying size for supporting the production of high-grade rubber latex, he said.

Initiatives have also been taken to conduct skill development programmes in rubber tapping for ensuring quality in latex collection, the official added.

Tripura is the second-largest rubber producer in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

