All about upcoming car and bike launches in January 2024; details inside

India's auto enthusiasts appear to have a lot to look forward to this year, with a lot of exciting car releases planned for the first month of 2024. Obviously, this generally contains SUVs, as that is where most of the market is going. We should investigate the new car launches and unveiling booked for the first month of 2024.

Likewise with the beginning of another year, it additionally carries with it the energy of new scooters and bikes entering the scene. In this way, we should investigate the ones we'll get to find in January 2024.

Top 3 upcoming cars in January 2024

1. Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift

The Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift will be presented in India on January 8, the first of a few deliveries scheduled by the German luxury automotive maker in the coming months.

As far as visual updates, the GLS facelift will have various features. These incorporate a modified front end with updated headlamp units and a changed bumper. The alloy wheels will likewise be altered in design. Among the huge interior alterations, Mercedes will incorporate the freshest MBUX UI in the GLS facelift.

2. Kia Sonet facelift

The evaluation of the Kia Sonet facelift model will be revealed in January, with deliveries of this sub-4-meter SUV starting in the middle of the following month. Bookings for the new Sonet started in December, for a token price of Rs 25,000.

The main expansion to the feature list of the Sonet facelift is ADAS, containing 10 different capabilities, for example, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (pedestrian, car and cyclists), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, High Beam Assist, and Driver Attention Warning.



3. Hyundai Creta facelift

One of the most anticipated models of the year is the Hyundai Creta facelift. The Creta will accept its first significant update since the new-age model was presented in 2020, and it will be reported alongside a pricing declaration on January 16.

New front and back bumpers, a totally digital colour instrument dashboard, another grille, split headlights, new dual tone alloy wheels, an ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, and a dashcam will be among the progressions to the 2024 Creta. Additionally, a brand-new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine is anticipated to be mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT transmission in the upgrade.

Top 3 upcoming bikes in 2024

1. Ather 450 Apex

The upcoming Ather 450 Apex will be a top notch form of the 450X. It gets another Warp+ mode that should be considerably more crazy than the Warp mode. It is additionally liable to get multi-level regen braking and straightforward panels. Bookings are open for the electric bike and will probably get a price of Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom in Bengaluru, including FAME 2 subsidy).



2. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be launched this month after its reveal in December 2023. The single-seat arrangement, updated fuel tank and the chopped back fender makes it a very gorgeous bobber and it depends on the Super Meteor 650's platform. It is anticipated to be valued around the Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

3. Honda NX500

The all-new Honda NX500 will arrive in India by the end of this month or in February. It made its debut at EICMA 2023. The successor to the Honda CB500X gets an upgraded look, TFT instrument console, traction control and powering. It is a 471cc parallel twin liquid-cooled engine producing 47.5PS and 43Nm. It is anticipated to get a price of Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom).