PV sales surge past 4 mn, fueled by SUV demand, record December wholesales

The record sales this year have been driven by demand for SUVs which registered a 26 per cent growth Y-o-Y

Passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales crossed 4 million units for the first time in the 2023 calendar year, growing by 8.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) riding on growing demand for sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

December wholesales numbers clocked a 4.4 per cent growth to 287,904 units, which is the highest ever monthly wholesale for the month. The previous highest in December was in 2020 when the industry touched 276,000 units in wholesales.

Speaking to the media, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said that 2023 has been a unique year in the sense that each month this year has been the highest ever in sales, beating previous records.

Srivastava added that retail sales for the month of December were great – 442,800 units of PVs were sold by the industry, registering a 7.8 per cent growth over last December. As such, automobile original equipment makers (OEMs) were trying to bring down inventory levels in the network, which is why wholesales were slightly muted compared to retail sales. In the beginning of December, the industry inventory levels were at roughly 331,000 units (as of December 1), and now it stands at 176,500 units, showing a significant decline.





Distribution of powertrains in the PV segment The record sales this year have been driven by demand for SUVs which registered a 26 per cent growth Y-o-Y. The share of SUVs in PV sales went up from 42 per cent last year to 48.7 per cent this year. Compared to this, the share of hatchbacks went down from 34.8 per cent in 2022 to 30 per cent in 2023, and sedans also saw a loss of share to 9.4 per cent from 11 per cent in 2022.

Powertrains 2023 2022

CNG 13.5 11

Gasoline 65 68

Diesel 17.6 19.2

Hybrid 2 0.5

EV 2.2 1.3



Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “The PV industry is expected to post its highest ever sales in the calendar year 2023 (CY23), crossing the significant 4 million mark, supported by a strong supply situation, new nameplates launched in the SUV segment, and a robust demand during the longer festive period. Coming off a high base, the industry recorded a single-digit growth overall with the key highlight of this moderate rise being the sharp growth registered in emission-friendly product categories. Both EV and CNG segments posted growth greater than 90% and 25% respectively, signaling a growing preference for green and smart technologies by Indian customers.”

The industry, however, sounded a word of caution – 2024 may not see similar volume growth on the high base of 2023. Srivastava further said that the pent-up demand created after the pandemic (due to supply constraints) has been largely met now, and moreover, the repo-rate hikes would also be passed on gradually.

Since April-May last year till date around 130 bps repo rate hike has been already passed on in the car loans. The rate hike is usually passed on in retail loans with a lag. Therefore, this year around 120 bps hike may come in car loans provided there are no rate cuts, Srivastava felt.

Interestingly, however, the top three highest-selling models in 2023 were not SUVs. Srivastava said that all the four top-selling models this year were from MSIL – Swift, Wagon R, Baleno and Vitara Brezza. The Swift and the Wagon R each sold more than 200,000 units in 2023 while they fought for market space with SUVs.





Share in PV sales 2023 2022 SUVs 48.7 42 Hatchback 30 34.8 Sedan 9.4 11 MPV 8.7 8.7 Others 3.2 3.5 Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) sold 432,876 SUVs during 2023, a 30 per cent jump from 2022. Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M said, “In December, we sold a total of 35,171 SUVs, a healthy growth of 24% over last year. We continued to face some supply challenges on select parts. We are working closely with our suppliers to mitigate these challenges going forward.”

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) achieved the highest ever domestic sales in a calendar year, surpassing the six lakh sales milestone. In CY2023, the company recorded sales of 6,02,111 units, registering a remarkable 9 per cent increase over the previous year's 5,52,511 units. Additionally, HMIL elevated its export performance by 10 per cent, shipping 1,63,675 units in CY2023 compared to 1,48,300 units in CY2022. In the month of December 2023, HMIL achieved total sales of 56,450 units, comprising 42,750 units in domestic sales and 13,700 units in exports.

Tarun Garg, COO, HMIL, said, “HMIL has not just kept pace but surpassed industry growth (estimated at around 8.2%), a testament to customers choosing brand Hyundai as their preferred mobility brand. Also in 2023, we proactively expanded our annual production capacity by 50,000 units to meet the increasing demand from our customers.”

About 60 per cent of HMIL’s sales come from SUVs, which has grown from 53 per cent in 2022. The company now has 90,000 open bookings, of which around 23,000 are for the Creta SUV.

For Tata Motors, CY23 was the third consecutive year of posting the highest ever sales of around 553,000 units. “In Q3FY24, we recorded wholesales of 138,455 units (up 5 per cent vs Q3FY23). Our strong focus on retail sales during the quarter resulted in Vahan registrations significantly rising by Rs 14 per cent vs Q3FY23 and Rs 24 per cent vs Q2FY24,” Chandra said.

MG Motor India today said it sold 56,902 units in retail. This is a growth of 18 per cent over the previous year and marks the fourth consecutive year of growth for the company. In December 2023, the company’s retail sales were 4,400 units, which is a 13 per cent Y-o-Y growth over the figures for December 2022.





Company 2023 2022 % Change Maruti Suzuki India 1,707,668 1576000 8.3 Mahindra and Mahindra 433172 335088 29.27 Hyundai Motor India 602,111 552,511 8.97 Tata Motors 553000 526000 5 MG is now the second-largest EV seller in the country with around 25 per cent of its total sales coming from EV models, the company claimed. The manufacturer’s flagship EV, MG ZS, India’s first pure-electric internet EV SUV, and the MG Comet have sold 20,000 units to date.

Source: IndustrySource: Companies