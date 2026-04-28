Asia emerges auto industry's centre of gravity, says Shailesh Chandra

Global automobile growth remained uneven in 2025, with Asia-Oceania emerging as the clear driver of expansion, said Shailesh Chandra, president of the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, speaking on the sidelines of the Beijing Motor Show.

While global vehicle production rose 3.9 per cent to 96.4 million units and sales grew 4.7 per cent to 99.8 million units in 2025, Chandra underscored that the momentum was far from uniform.

Asia-Oceania led the upcycle with a 7.6 per cent rise in production, even as Europe and the Americas saw declines of 0.8 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively, reflecting what he described as “distributed” global growth rather than a synchronised recovery.

Asia-Oceania has now consolidated its position as the industry’s centre of gravity, accounting for over 61 per cent of global vehicle production, with strong contributions from China, Japan and India. The region is also leading on the demand side, with vehicle sales rising over 7 per cent, reinforcing its dual role as both the largest manufacturing hub and consumption market.

“The global automotive industry is being reshaped by technological change, geopolitical pressures and diverging public policies,” Chandra said, adding that manufacturers are navigating slower growth in some markets, fiercer competition in others, and continued uncertainty linked to trade tensions, supply chains, affordability, energy prices and the pace of electrification.

“The automotive sector globally is also investing massively in cleaner technologies, digital innovation and safety, while adapting to highly diverse consumer expectations and regulatory pathways across regions,” he added, pointing to structural shifts that are making growth increasingly region-specific rather than globally uniform.

This shift in scale and demand is increasingly reflected in where the industry is showcasing its future. The Beijing Motor Show, among the world’s largest auto exhibitions, has become a key platform for global debuts, with the 2026 edition dominated by electric, intelligent and software-defined vehicles.

Chinese automakers and technology firms led launches and premieres, underlining how Asia’s manufacturing dominance is also translating into growing influence over innovation, supply chains and next-generation mobility technologies. BYD showcased next-generation electric platforms and battery innovations, while NIO and XPeng highlighted advances in autonomous driving and intelligent cockpit systems. On the supply chain side, battery majors such as CATL pushed fast-charging and high-density cell technologies, underscoring how China’s ecosystem spans vehicles, software and core components.

Senior industry executives echoed this theme at the BMS.

Oliver Blume, chief executive officer of Volkswagen Group, described China as a “fitness centre for the automotive industry”, pointing to the speed of innovation and competition, while executives from leading Chinese automakers outlined aggressive global expansion plans anchored in new energy vehicles. The growing prominence of battery makers and technology firms at the show further underlined a structural shift, where software, electrification and advanced components are reshaping competitive dynamics across markets.