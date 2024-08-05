Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Auto retail sales up by 14% in July; 2Ws shine amid positive monsoon impact

But inventory levels have surged to a historic high of 67-72 days in PVs

two wheeler bikes auto sales

Representative Picture

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Automobile retail sales in India grew by an impressive 14 per cent in July compared to the same period last year, driven by a surge in rural economy in parts of the country, good product availability and launch of new products.

Sequentially too, the automobile sales saw a 7.3 per cent jump. In June, there was a flat 0.73 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the sales.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

July numbers were marked by a sharp jump in two-wheelers (2W) sales which grew by 17 per cent. Passenger vehicles (PV) were not behind as it registered a 10 per cent Y-o-Y increase in July, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

However, this growth was accompanied by a concern.

Inventory levels have surged to a historic high of 67-72 days in PVs, equating to ~73,000 crore worth of stock. This poses a substantial risk for dealer sustainability. Among the other categories, three wheelers (3W) grew by 13 per cent, and commercial vehicles by 6 per cent.

Tractors, however, continued to underperform, falling by 12 per cent year-on-year.

More From This Section

Awaiting policy on hybrids, green tech: Maruti Chairman R C Bhargava

Hyundai, others lobby UP against hybrid support as Toyota rivalry deepens

Motown's slow ride: Car sales in Gujarat hit speed bump in H1 of 2024

Discounts by OEMs, EMPS deadline rev up electric vehicle sales in July

Bajaj Auto, TVS lead the charge in electric two-wheeler sales surge


“The 2W segment experienced notable growth due to a thriving rural economy, positive monsoon effects, and government support programs enhancing rural incomes. The introduction of new products and better stock availability also contributed significantly, despite market slowdowns in certain regions, excessive rains, and increased competition,” said CS Vigneshwar, vice president, FADA. The segment also saw an increase in EV sales due to discounts and EMPS scheme deadline.

PV sales saw a robust growth, driven by new model launches and attractive pricing strategies.

“Dealers reported benefits from good product availability, attractive schemes, and a wider range of products. Nonetheless, heavy rains, low consumer sentiment, and intense competition posed challenges. Some dealers managed to sustain sales through strong promotions and incremental discounts,” he added.

But FADA urged PV OEMs to be vigilant about potential dealer failures due to these high inventory levels.

It is also crucial for the Reserve Bank of India to mandate financial institutions to implement stringent checks before releasing inventory funding, preferably requiring dealer consent or collateral to prevent the escalation of NPAs, it said. 

Commercial Vehicle retail sales showed a 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, with dealers reporting mixed sentiments. Positive factors included growth in the construction and mining sectors, while challenges such as continuous rainfall, negative rural market sentiment, poor finance availability, and high vehicle prices were also noted. Some dealers achieved growth through small bulk deals and leveraging increased market reach and product acceptability.

Vigneshwar added that following a deficient June, monsoons in India have intensified, resulting in above-normal cumulative rainfall for July. However, the geographical distribution was uneven, with Southern and Central India receiving excess rain, while 10 meteorological divisions experienced a double-digit deficit.

“Kharif sowing has increased by 2.3 per cent since last year, but these figures are somewhat misleading due to poor sowing activity in the previous year caused by El Nino disruptions. Compared to July 2023, the sown area has actually decreased by 2.4 per cent,” he said. 

 

Also Read

In a first: CNG passenger vehicles ride past diesel in sales race

As EV subsidies transition from FAME to EMPS, how is the industry coping?

Speed bump: Domestic passenger vehicle sales slip amid inventory pile-up

JLR unlikely to leverage EV policy for now: Tata Motors on new EV policy

Tata Motors Q1 FY25 results: Net profit jumps 74% to Rs 5,566 crore

Topics : Auto industry Auto industry India Auto sales two wheeler sales passenger vehicle sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon