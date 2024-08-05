Auto retail sales up by 14% in July; 2Ws shine amid positive monsoon impact

Automobile retail sales in India grew by an impressive 14 per cent in July compared to the same period last year, driven by a surge in rural economy in parts of the country, good product availability and launch of new products.

Sequentially too, the automobile sales saw a 7.3 per cent jump. In June, there was a flat 0.73 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the sales.

July numbers were marked by a sharp jump in two-wheelers (2W) sales which grew by 17 per cent. Passenger vehicles (PV) were not behind as it registered a 10 per cent Y-o-Y increase in July, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

However, this growth was accompanied by a concern.

Inventory levels have surged to a historic high of 67-72 days in PVs, equating to ~73,000 crore worth of stock. This poses a substantial risk for dealer sustainability. Among the other categories, three wheelers (3W) grew by 13 per cent, and commercial vehicles by 6 per cent.

Tractors, however, continued to underperform, falling by 12 per cent year-on-year.

“The 2W segment experienced notable growth due to a thriving rural economy, positive monsoon effects, and government support programs enhancing rural incomes. The introduction of new products and better stock availability also contributed significantly, despite market slowdowns in certain regions, excessive rains, and increased competition,” said CS Vigneshwar, vice president, FADA. The segment also saw an increase in EV sales due to discounts and EMPS scheme deadline.

PV sales saw a robust growth, driven by new model launches and attractive pricing strategies.

“Dealers reported benefits from good product availability, attractive schemes, and a wider range of products. Nonetheless, heavy rains, low consumer sentiment, and intense competition posed challenges. Some dealers managed to sustain sales through strong promotions and incremental discounts,” he added.

But FADA urged PV OEMs to be vigilant about potential dealer failures due to these high inventory levels.

It is also crucial for the Reserve Bank of India to mandate financial institutions to implement stringent checks before releasing inventory funding, preferably requiring dealer consent or collateral to prevent the escalation of NPAs, it said.

Commercial Vehicle retail sales showed a 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, with dealers reporting mixed sentiments. Positive factors included growth in the construction and mining sectors, while challenges such as continuous rainfall, negative rural market sentiment, poor finance availability, and high vehicle prices were also noted. Some dealers achieved growth through small bulk deals and leveraging increased market reach and product acceptability.

Vigneshwar added that following a deficient June, monsoons in India have intensified, resulting in above-normal cumulative rainfall for July. However, the geographical distribution was uneven, with Southern and Central India receiving excess rain, while 10 meteorological divisions experienced a double-digit deficit.

“Kharif sowing has increased by 2.3 per cent since last year, but these figures are somewhat misleading due to poor sowing activity in the previous year caused by El Nino disruptions. Compared to July 2023, the sown area has actually decreased by 2.4 per cent,” he said.



