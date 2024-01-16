Sensex (    %)
                        
Automobile major Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by 0.45% across models

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has increased prices of its entire model range with immediate effect

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has increased prices of its entire model range with immediate effect.
An estimated weighted average of increase across models is 0.45 per cent, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.
This indicative figure is calculated using ex-showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from January 16, 2024, it added.
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) sells a range of cars starting from Alto to Invicto, priced between Rs 3.54-28.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

