Biogas body seeks phased CBG blending, diesel phase-down in Delhi

The Indian Biogas Association (IBA) has urged policymakers to adopt an integrated clean mobility approach in Delhi combining electric vehicles (EVs), CNG, and compressed biogas (CBG) to deliver scalable emissions reductions.

IBA submitted its recommendations on the Draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy to the Delhi government, pointing out that the penetration of EVs in the overall fleet of vehicles is limited, thus making CNG the best choice as a clean fuel because of its negligible particulate emissions and lower NOx compared to diesel.

The existing infrastructure for CNG supply, including pipelines, dispensing stations, and vehicles that run on this fuel, provides the platform to upscale the supply of CBG, a carbon-negative fuel that can be produced using agricultural residues, cattle dung, and food waste, it said.

Gaurav Kedia, chairman, Indian Biogas Association, said Delhi has a huge opportunity to develop one of the strongest and lowest-carbon urban mobility systems in the world, combining EVs with CNG and CBG fuels.

“In fact, replacing 20 per cent of imported CNG with domestically produced CBG in Delhi can result in foreign exchange savings of at least $63 million on equivalent gas imports,” he said.

CBG is a clean energy source, a climate and development fix that can mitigate emissions, stop stubble burning, enhance energy self-sufficiency, and create employment opportunities.

According to IBA’s submission, a 20 per cent CBG blend in CNG can bring gaseous mobility close to carbon neutrality, and 1 MMSCMD of CBG can fuel nearly 3.5 lakh vehicles. With around seven lakh vehicles added annually in Delhi, just 2 MMSCMD of CBG could meet the fuel needs of all new registrations.