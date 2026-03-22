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JSW MG Motor bets on non-metros to accelerate sales of EV Windsor

From an EV growth perspective, "The non-metro regions present a tremendous opportunity, and we aim to play a leading role in this journey, said JSW MG's senior official

electric vehicle

The MG Windsor has clocked cumulative sales of about 65,000 units since its launch in October 2024. (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

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With 70 per cent of its best-selling electric vehicle model Windsor coming from non-metros, JSW MG Motor India is stepping up efforts to accelerate sales by leveraging the opportunity through increased awareness, according to a senior company official.

The MG Windsor has clocked cumulative sales of about 65,000 units since its launch in October 2024. Of the total sales of the model, four metros -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai accounted for 30 per cent and rest of India contributed to 70 per cent.

Commenting on the trend, JSW MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer, Vinay Raina said EV sales were initially concentrated in metro cities, largely due to limited awareness and the absence of products that truly appealed to the masses.

 

"The introduction of the MG Windsor changed this dynamic and became a key enabler of rapid EV adoption in non-metro cities. It was the right product at the right time -- encouraging customers in these markets to experience a sustainable driving option that also delivered significant savings," he claimed.

From an EV growth perspective, Raina said, "These non-metro regions present a tremendous opportunity, and we aim to play a leading role in this journey."  On how the company plans to accelerate Windsor sales further, he said, "Supported by our robust network, we look forward to further deepening our reach through continuous EV awareness efforts and enhanced customer engagement in these regions."  JSW MG Motor India, which has other EV models such as Comet and ZS EV, has clocked close to a total of 1 lakh units of EV from October 2024 to February 2026 in India.

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The company has a total of 541 sales and service network across India, of which 51 are in the four metros with the remaining in the rest of the country.

In 2025, the company had posted a 19 per cent year-on-year growth in total sales, including internal combustion engine vehicles, at 70,554 units.

It plans to drive-in four new models this year, including a plug-in hybrid SUV under its five-year plan to drive the next phase of growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : JSW Group JSW Electric Vehicles

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First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

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