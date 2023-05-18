BS VI phase 2: Jeep discontinues petrol, Trailhawk variants of Compass

Jeep already began the withdrawal of its petrol variant back in December 2022 by stopping to offer the Compass petrol with the manual transmission. Since then, Jeep Compass could only be had with its DCT automatic gearbox. However, now all petrol options for the Jeep Compass SUV have been taken out of the showrooms, the report said.

Jeep Compass will be no longer available with a petrol engine, reported Autocar India (ACI). The company has discontinued its 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit as it does not comply with the latest BS6 phase 2 emission norms which came into effect this April.