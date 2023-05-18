close

BS VI phase 2: Jeep discontinues petrol, Trailhawk variants of Compass

This means that Jeep Compass will now be sold as a diesel-only SUV in the country

BS Web Team New Delhi
Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass Photo: Official website

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Jeep Compass will be no longer available with a petrol engine, reported Autocar India (ACI). The company has discontinued its 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit as it does not comply with the latest BS6 phase 2 emission norms which came into effect this April.
Jeep already began the withdrawal of its petrol variant back in December 2022 by stopping to offer the Compass petrol with the manual transmission. Since then, Jeep Compass could only be had with its DCT automatic gearbox. However, now all petrol options for the Jeep Compass SUV have been taken out of the showrooms, the report said.

This means that Jeep Compass will now be sold as a diesel-only SUV in the country. More importantly, with its 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine being phased out, Jeep will not have a petrol engine to offer at the lower end of its line-up.
Jeep's petrol variant contributed half of the Compass'sales. Additionally, the Trailhawk variants of the Jeep Compass have also been discontinued, ACI reported.

Why has the Compass petrol been discontinued?
Given stricter emission norms around the world, Jeep had already stopped making its 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. Earlier, this engine was being sold in South American and European markets. However, it was replaced with the new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol to meet the latest emission norms.

Moreover, as the new facelift for Compass was launched in 2020, Compass got the new engine in other markets. However, In India, Jeep continued to sell its older engine since it was compliant with emission norms back then.
Now that BS 6 phase 2 emissions norms have been implemented, Jeep decided to not update and rather discontinue its petrol offerings. There is a compelling business reason behind the decision. To understand it, we need to take a look at Compass'sales in the country. 

The Compass sells around 650 units every month and petrol variants account for half of these sales, meaning 350-400 units a month. Clearly, Jeep did not find it lucrative enough to upgrade its engine only to sell a few hundred more units.

Jeep Compass SUV Jeep Compass price in India Jeep Compass Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Jeep Wrangler BS VI norms BS VI

First Published: May 18 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

