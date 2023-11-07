CHARGE+ZONE, Evnnovator partner with Mercedes-Benz for charging solution

Electric vehicle charging infra platform CHARGE+ZONE and Evnnovator, an end-to-end EV charging aggregator, have partnered with Mercedes-Benz for providing a vertically integrated charging solution in the country.

Mercedes-Benz's existing charging network is now seamlessly integrated with over 150 DC fast charging stations and over 100 type 2 chargers already operating on Evnnovator's eMSP platform, as per a statement.

Going forward, the integration would result in a robust network of approximately 500 charging points accessible nationwide to all EV customers through the FICH app, it added.

The German premium car maker has the largest luxury-OEM backed charging infrastructure in the country.

"We have collaborated with Evnnovator, onboarding the charging infrastructure of our franchise partners across India, on their FICH application. This application ensures seamless access to our pan-India fast charging solutions," Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India said, adding that "we have opened our charging infrastructure to all EV users through this app."



Evnnovator's eMSP (e mobility service provider) platform offers FICH EV charging app, which enables users to seamlessly locate, access, and pay for charging services offered by multiple charge point operators (CPOs) such as CHARGE+ZONE through a single platform.

"... Whether our customers are seeking a charging point from various CPOs or navigating the complexities of the EV charging landscape, our platform simplifies the process, ensuring a convenient and efficient experience, said Rai Nitin Chitransh, the Founder of Evnnovator.

CHARGE+ZONE operates its cloud-based charging management software, charge cloud, which integrates high-speed EV chargers from the Mercedes-Benz franchise network and establishes seamless connectivity with Evnnovator's eMSP platform, according to the statement.

By combining the strengths of Mercedes-Benz India's extensive franchise DC charging network, Evnnovator's eMSP platform, and our charge cloud technology, we have laid the foundation for an advanced and sustainable EV charging ecosystem in India, Kartikey Hariyani, the CEO at CHARGE+ZONE added.

