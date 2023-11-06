close
Sensex (0.92%)
64958.69 + 594.91
Nifty (0.94%)
19411.75 + 181.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.55%)
6104.65 + 93.30
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
39937.10 + 349.70
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43619.40 + 301.15
Heatmap

Ashok Leyland delivers AVTR 1922, India's first LNG-powered haulage truck

With this, Ashok Leyland becomes the first Indian Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to unveil an in-house LNG engine compliant with BS VI Stage II emission standards

Ashok Leyland announces new truck that has load flexibility, saves costs

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, commenced the delivery of India’s first liquefied natural gas-powered haulage truck, AVTR 1922, to Mahanagar Gas in Hosur on Monday. This is a significant step from Ashok Leyland towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future for the Indian transportation industry.

With this, Ashok Leyland becomes the first Indian Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to unveil an in-house LNG engine compliant with BS VI Stage II emission standards.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeev Kumar, President - MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “We are delighted to deliver the first batch of AVTR 1922 LNG-powered haulage trucks to Mahanagar Gas. Our steadfast commitment revolves around the dynamic needs of customers in the ever-evolving world of sustainable transportation. For over a decade, we have been at the forefront of the alternative energy landscape, beginning with our groundbreaking CNG buses. We firmly believe that our innovations in the alternate energy space will not only provide eco-conscious solutions but also ensure long-term profitability for our esteemed customers.”

The AVTR 1922, powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), is built on the AVTR platform and shares a high degree of commonality with Ashok Leyland's existing diesel truck range. This ensures that our customers benefit from streamlined service and maintenance processes.

With this significant milestone, Ashok Leyland further strengthens its extensive product portfolio by venturing into the alternate fuel segment, setting new standards in the Indian commercial vehicle industry, as stated in a statement.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Ashok Leyland wins order for 1,282 buses from Gujarat state transporter

Ashok Leyland Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 747%, revenue up 13%

Ashok Leyland Q1 net up 25x to Rs 584 cr; plans Rs 800 cr capex in FY24

Hinduja group chairman SP Hinduja dies at 87 in London: Family spokesperson

Torrent files urgent plea in SC against Hinduja plan for Reliance Capital

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

India's sparse EV-charging network stumbles on strategy, state support

Maruti to boost flexibility in mfg to roll out vehicles as per mkt demand

Tyre demand to remain robust amid positive environment: JK Tyre CMD

Cooling electric vehicle sales have Tesla, GM & Ford rethinking investments

Topics : Ashok Leyland Ashok Leyland BSVI engines Green energy BS VI norms

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon