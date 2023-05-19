close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

China overtakes Japan to become world's biggest car exporter in Q1 2023

China said that it has become the world's biggest exporter of cars after overtaking Japan in the first three months of the year

IANS Beijing
BYD Seal, Auto Expo 2023

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 2:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China said that it has become the world's biggest exporter of cars after overtaking Japan in the first three months of the year.

China exported 1.07 million vehicles in the period, up 58 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2022, the BBC reported.

At the same time Japan's vehicle exports stood at 954,185, after edging up 6 per cent from a year earlier.

China's exports were boosted by demand for electric cars and sales to Russia.

Last year, the Asian giant overtook Germany to become the world's second largest car exporter.

According to China's General Administration of Customs, the country exported 3.2 million vehicles in 2022, compared to Germany's 2.6 million vehicle exports, the BBC reported.

Also Read

Auto Expo returns after 3 years; some prominent firms to skip event

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

India's electric vehicle dawn fans expectations fuel demand may peak early

South Korean carmakers' global market share falls to 7.3% in 2022

Utility vehicles sales rise in Dec, demand for entry-level cars muted

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Hyundai, Shell sing MoA to expand charging network for electric vehicles

Realtors buy 2,181 acre land since Jan 2022 for about Rs 26,000 cr: Report

No fitness certificate for vehicles fitted with LED/neon lights: Kerala HC

BS VI phase 2: Jeep discontinues petrol, Trailhawk variants of Compass

The shift away from fossil fuels has helped fuel the rise of China's motor industry.

First quarter exports of new energy vehicles (NEVs), which includes electric cars, rose by more than 90 per cent, compared to a year earlier.

Tesla's China arm, SAIC -- the owner of the MG brand -- and BYD, which is backed by veteran US investor Warren Buffett, are among China's top exporters of NEVs.

Elon Musk's electric carmaker Tesla has a huge manufacturing plant in Shanghai which exports to regions including Japan and Europe.

Tesla's 'Gigafactory' is currently capable of producing 1.25 million vehicles a year, and the company is planning to further increase capacity.

Last month, it started making Model Y sport utility vehicles for export to Canada, the BBC reported.

China has also seen exports to Russia surge since the start of the Ukraine war, as Western countries imposed trade sanctions on Moscow.

Last, year, Chinese carmakers, including Geely, Chery and Great Wall, saw their market share in Russia jump after rivals including Volkswagen and Toyota quit the country following the invasion of Ukraine.

--IANS

san/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China automobile industry

First Published: May 19 2023 | 2:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Suzlon bags 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy's Indian subsidary

Suzlon
1 min read

India eyes nationwide use of 1% of SAF for domestic airlines by 2025

Airport
2 min read

China overtakes Japan to become world's biggest car exporter in Q1 2023

BYD Seal, Auto Expo 2023
2 min read

Defence production crosses Rs 1 trn for first time ever: Defence ministry

tank, DRDO, Ministry of Defence
2 min read

Will implement manifesto 'guarantees': K'taka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts; Adani shares rebound after SC Panel report

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon