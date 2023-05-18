No fitness certificate for vehicles fitted with LED/neon lights: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court said that vehicles fitted with multi-coloured LED/laser/neon lights or flash lights, cannot be treated as vehicles that comply with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (MV) laws for the purpose of granting a certificate of fitness.

The court noted that such vehicles pose a potential threat to the safety of other vehicles and their drivers, pedestrians and other road users.

"Therefore, vehicles which are fitted with after-market multi-coloured LED/laser/neon lights, flash lights, as seen in the screenshots reproduced herein before, which are being used in a public place, openly flouting the safety standards prescribed in AIS008, which are capable of dazzling the drivers of the oncoming vehicles, pedestrians and other road users, thereby posing a potential threat to the safety of other road users, have to be dealt with in an appropriate manner, strictly in accordance with the law.

Such goods vehicles cannot be treated as vehicles which comply with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Rules made thereunder, for the purpose of grant of certificate of fitness," it said.

The court ordered that in addition to the penal consequences under MV laws, a further fine of Rs 5,000 must be imposed per alteration in a vehicle.

--IANS

