Hyundai, Shell sing MoA to expand charging network for electric vehicles

The two companies signed a Memorandum of Agreement at Hyundai's headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana in the presence of their senior management

BS Web Team New Delhi
Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 12:27 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) and Shell India have signed a pact to cooperate in the expansion of the charging infrastructure for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the country. As part of the agreement, the two companies have joined hands to install 60 kW DC Fast Chargers across 36 EV dealerships of Hyundai Motor India.
Apart from this, considering the feasibility of the company, Shell is also looking to install more powerful DC 120 kW fast chargers in the dealerships instead of the 60 kW ones. To this end, the two companies signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) at HMIL's headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana in the presence of their senior management.

Hyundai has also established its own charging management system (CMS) which will cater to all EV owners regardless of any brand. The CMS can help EV owners locate the nearest charging station and make payments for the service. With the onboarding of Shell in the plan, Hyundai will integrate Shell's EV charging stations on its CMS, a CarDekho report said.
As things stand, Hyundai has 72 EV dealerships across 45 cities in India. Hyundai sells two EV models in the Indian market, the Ioniq 5 and the Kona Electric.

Talking about Hyundai's plans for India, the MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India said that we are trying to enhance customer convenience and to this end, we would pursue strategic partnerships that are consistent with the government's vision of clean mobility.
He said that partnerships like Shell and Hyundai are crucial to expanding the EV ecosystem and the adoption of electric vehicles by customers.

Topics : Hyundai Motors Shell India Electric vehicles in India Electric Vehicles BS Web Reports Charging

First Published: May 19 2023 | 12:27 PM IST

