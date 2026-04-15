Commercial vehicle growth seen moderating to 6-7% in FY27 amid headwinds

India’s commercial vehicle (CV) industry is expected to enter a phase of moderated growth in FY27 after a strong rebound in FY26, with cyclical headwinds and macroeconomic uncertainties likely to temper momentum, analysts and industry watchers said.

The industry grew about 11.7 per cent in FY26 to around 1 million, up from 940,000 units in FY25, according to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data.

Som Kapoor, partner and future of mobility leader at EY-Parthenon, said FY26 marked a robust recovery year, but growth is likely to slow to high single digits of around 6–7 per cent in FY27. This moderation, he noted, is driven by cyclical factors such as oil price volatility, monsoon-linked rural demand, and broader macroeconomic pressures rather than any structural downturn.

“The upcycle has largely played out in FY26. FY27 is likely to see continued growth, but at a more moderate pace,” Kapoor said, adding that the industry still has headroom for expansion and is not at a structural peak.

Echoing a similar view, Anurag Singh, managing director at Primus Partners, said CV cycles remain difficult to predict as they are closely linked to infrastructure spending, freight demand, and credit availability.

“Given current geopolitical uncertainties, commodity fluctuations, and tighter financing conditions, a phase of muted or flat growth is a realistic base case rather than an outright downturn,” he said. In such an environment, sustaining peak earnings and volumes may become more critical than chasing incremental growth, with maintaining FY27 performance levels itself seen as a success.

Within segments, light commercial vehicles (LCVs) continued to account for the largest share of volumes in FY26, while medium commercial vehicles (MCVs) recorded the fastest growth — a trend expected to broadly persist into FY27.

FADA data showed CV retail sales rose 11.7 per cent year-on-year to 10,60,906 units in FY26, from 9,49,406 units in FY25. LCVs grew 12.5 per cent to 638,323 units, while MCVs surged 22.9 per cent to 87,676 units. Heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) posted a relatively moderate 7.8 per cent increase at 334,227 units.

Monthly trends indicate broad-based momentum. In March, CV retail sales rose 15 per cent year-on-year to 1,02,536 units, with MCVs leading growth at 25.5 per cent, supported by infrastructure-led demand and school bus purchases. LCVs and HCVs grew 11.9 per cent and 18.5 per cent, respectively, pointing to participation across segments.

Rural markets outpaced urban areas during the month, with retail growth of 26.4 per cent compared to 23.8 per cent in urban markets. At the same time, early signs of electrification are emerging. The share of electric CVs rose to 2.4 per cent in March, more than double the year-ago level, indicating gradual adoption, particularly in last-mile and load applications.

Despite steady demand, margin pressures may persist in FY27 due to supply-side challenges and fluctuating input costs. Analysts caution that commodity volatility and tighter financing conditions could weigh on profitability even if volumes remain stable.

In terms of market share, Tata Motors continued to lead the CV market in FY26 with a 34.1 per cent share, albeit marginally lower year-on-year. Mahindra & Mahindra strengthened its position to over 28 per cent, while Ashok Leyland held steady at around 17.8 per cent. Other players, including VE Commercial Vehicles and Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, also maintained steady participation.

Overall, FY27 is likely to be a year of consolidation rather than acceleration. While structural drivers such as infrastructure spending remain supportive, risks from fuel prices, rural demand variability, and financing constraints could cap upside.

As Singh of Primus Partners put it, the focus may shift from aggressive growth to sustaining current performance levels — an outcome that, in the present environment, would itself signal resilience.