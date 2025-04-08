Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Digital buys, women drivers fuel growth in India's used car market: Report

In growth lane: Exports of passenger vehicles, 2-wheelers surge in 2024

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Used car platform Spinny’s Q1 2025 report has revealed strong shifts in India’s pre-owned vehicle landscape, with digital adoption, increasing women’s participation, and growing demand for automatic and premium cars reshaping how Indians are buying cars.
 
According to the report, 77 per cent of all transactions in the January–March 2025 period took place digitally, which shows the continued preference for online car purchases. Financing remains a strong enabler, with 57 per cent of vehicles bought through loans, especially by buyers aged 25 to 30. Jaipur led on this front, with 60 per cent of transactions financed.
 
Women buyers accounted for 28 per cent of purchases in Q1, up from 26 per cent in 2024 and touching 30 per cent in March alone. Kochi reported the highest share of women buyers, while Coimbatore saw the maximum uptake of loans among women at 27 per cent. Hatchbacks with automatic transmission were the top choice for women, with compact SUVs also gaining ground.
   
The report highlighted the rise of automatic vehicles, which now make up 29 per cent of all used cars sold — a notable jump from 24 per cent last year. The demand for compact SUVs continues to surge, led by models like the Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, and Hyundai Venue.
 
Among car models, the Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Suzuki Swift, and Renault Kwid emerged as the top picks, with the Swift replacing the Baleno in Spinny’s top three. Luxury vehicles also maintained momentum, particularly the Jeep Compass, BMW X1, and Mercedes GLA, sold under Spinny’s premium segment, Spinny Max.

Pune led in the sale of electric vehicles, which made up 2 per cent of overall sales. While petrol remained the dominant fuel type at 84 per cent, there is a slow but visible transition to more fuel-efficient and electric options.
 
Spinny reported that 74 per cent of its buyers were first-time owners, and the average age of customers dropped to 32, reflecting a young, aspirational consumer base. The company also noted a sharp uptick in occasion-based purchases: over 700 cars were sold on the first day of Navratri 2025, up 20 per cent from the previous year.
 
Deliveries continue to be largely hub-based (78 per cent), with home deliveries dropping to 22 per cent — indicating that while buying decisions are digital, customers still value in-person inspection and handover. Value-added services are gaining traction too, with 20 per cent opting for zero-depreciation insurance and 30 per cent choosing extended warranties.
 
Commenting on the trends, Niraj Singh, founder and chief executive officer of Spinny, said: “Consumers are increasingly choosing cars that align with their evolving lifestyles — whether it’s upgrading for a growing family or embracing new cities. With the rise of electric and hybrid options, the choices are endless.”
 
Founded in 2015, Spinny operates across 22 cities with 57 car hubs and offers a 200-point car inspection, a five-day money-back guarantee, and a one-year after-sales warranty. It has positioned itself as a full-stack platform aiming to build trust and transparency in the used car segment.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

