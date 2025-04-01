Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 08:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Domestic passenger vehicle sales rise 2.6% in FY25 to 4.34 million units

Moreover, domestic PV sales in March stood between 380,000 and 390,000 units compared to 368,016 units in the corresponding month last year

Passenger vehicle, cars

In FY24, about 4.23 million PVs were sold in India, recording about 9 per cent Y-o-Y growth. | Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales in India grew by only 2.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 4.34 million units in 2024-25 (FY25), affected by weak urban demand, a high base effect, and sluggish sales of hatchbacks and sedans.
 
Moreover, domestic PV sales in March stood between 380,000 and 390,000 units compared to 368,016 units in the corresponding month last year.
 
Partha Banerjee, head of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), said: "Generally, everyone knew that we were entering FY25 on a higher base. The growth that was recorded in the previous year (FY24) was due to the pent-up demand after COVID-19."
   
"Overall, if you see the CAGR for the last five years, it has been around 4.6 per cent. SIAM had forecast, in the beginning of FY25, that the growth would be in the tune of 3–4 per cent in the financial year. Instead of that, it is about 2.6 per cent," he added.
 
In FY24, about 4.23 million PVs were sold in India, recording about 9 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

MSIL, India’s largest carmaker, sold 1.9 million units domestically in FY25, recording a growth of 2.7 per cent Y-o-Y. Banerjee explained that the post-COVID boom could not have continued and the industry's growth forecast for 2025-26 (FY26) is similar to the growth recorded in FY25.
 
"The SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) forecast for FY26 is 1–2 per cent, which is not so good. I mean to say that the growth of 15–20 per cent cannot be expected. The post-COVID boom in growth could not have continued. Sooner or later, the base effect will come into play and that has to be taken into account," he stated.
 
The demand for small cars — hatchbacks and sedans — continued to fall in FY25. MSIL, the largest player in this segment, saw its small car sales drop to 904,909 units in FY25 from 980,446 units in FY24.
 
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), the country’s second-largest carmaker, recorded domestic passenger vehicle sales of 598,666 units in FY25, a 2.6 per cent year-on-year decline.
 
Tata Motors’ domestic PV sales fell 3 per cent Y-o-Y to 553,585 units in FY25. Shailesh Chandra, who heads the company’s PV and EV (electric vehicle) divisions, described FY25 as a “challenging year marked by fluctuating demand”.
 
“Across various segments of the PV industry, Punch emerged as the top choice for private buyers to become India’s number one SUV (sport utility vehicle) in FY25... Looking ahead, overall demand growth will be shaped by macroeconomic factors such as consumption growth, inflation, infrastructure spending, and global geopolitics,” Chandra added.
 
Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) were two outliers that recorded strong growth in FY25. The domestic sales of M&M increased by 27.9 per cent Y-o-Y to 337,148 units in FY25.
 
TKM’s domestic sales in FY25 increased by 19.9 per cent Y-o-Y to 551,487 units. Varinder Wadhwa, who heads sales, service and used car business at TKM, said, “The growth has been fuelled by the strong and consistent adoption of SUVs, MPVs and hybrids, further reinforced by robust export momentum and deeper engagement in Tier II and III cities — highlighting the increasing relevance of our diverse product portfolio.”
 
MSIL’s exports also increased substantially in FY25. The company said its exports increased by 17.5 per cent Y-o-Y in FY25 to 332,585 units.
 
When asked about the export outlook for FY26, Rahul Bharti, executive director, corporate affairs at MSIL, replied: “We have not estimated for FY26 but it will be good growth. We will continue the momentum. We have previously mentioned that by the turn of the decade, we should be 750,000–800,000 units per annum.”
 
“What will give us a good push forward will be the EV exports that will come into play in 2025-26 with the launch of e-Vitara,” he added.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

