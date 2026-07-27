Electric car race widens as new entrants gain traction in H1 CY26

Maruti Suzuki, VinFast and Tesla together registered 12,244 vehicles in the first half of calendar 2026, capturing an 8.1 per cent share of the segment and accounting for 18 per cent of the incremental registrations during the period, according to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) Research data.

Overall e-PV registrations rose 81.6 per cent year-on-year to 151,050 units during January-June 2026, from 83,190 units a year earlier.

Maruti Suzuki registered 6,386 electric vehicles during the six-month period, giving it a 4.2 per cent market share. VinFast followed with 5,622 registrations and a 3.7 per cent share, while Tesla registered 236 vehicles.

The newcomers only gathered momentum in the second quarter of 2026. Maruti’s e-PV registrations rose from 1,460 units in the first quarter to 4,926 units in the second, while VinFast’s volumes increased from 1,630 to 3,992 units. Together, the two companies captured 10.3 per cent of the e-PV market in the second quarter, up from 4.8 per cent in the first.

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) expects e-PV penetration to increase to 6-8 per cent of passenger vehicle sales in FY27, from 4.4 per cent in FY26, supported by new model launches. It said the segment would remain dynamic, with market-share gains depending largely on the success of new products, similar to the internal-combustion-engine vehicle market. “India’s EV market continues to demonstrate healthy growth potential, with adoption increasingly supported by favourable ownership cost, improving use-case economics, a widening range of vehicle offerings, and rising consumer acceptance,” said Shruti Saboo, director, corporates, Ind-Ra.

The entry of new players intensified competition without dislodging market leader Tata Motors. The company retained a market share of about 38 per cent as registrations grew broadly in line with the market, rising 82 per cent year-on-year to 57,665 units in H12026.

Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the biggest gainer among established manufacturers. Registrations increased 146 per cent to 33,982 units, lifting its market share to 22.5 per cent from 16.6 per cent, a gain of 5.9 percentage points.

Competitive pressure was more visible at JSW MG Motor. While registrations increased 18 per cent to 31,741 units, growth lagged the overall market, causing its share to fall to 21 per cent from 32.3 per cent. Hyundai’s share declined to 1.8 per cent from 5.1 per cent as registrations fell 36.5 per cent to 2,718 units.

Consequently, the combined market share of the three largest manufacturers declined to 81.7 per cent in H12026 from 87 per cent a year earlier, indicating a broadening competitive landscape.

“The data suggests new entrants are expanding the electric passenger-vehicle market rather than merely taking volumes from incumbents. A wider product range and the entry of manufacturers with established brands and distribution networks are drawing more mainstream buyers into the segment,” said a Mumbai-based automobile analyst.

“At the same time, the decline in the top three’s combined share suggests competition will increasingly be determined by product execution, pricing and after-sales support,” the analyst added.

Growth accelerated as the half progressed. E-PV registrations increased 68 per cent year-on-year to 64,361 units in the first quarter and 93.2 per cent to 86,689 units in the second, Fada Research data showed. June registrations more than doubled to 31,823 units, the highest monthly volume during the period.