EV bookings jump 2.5x since West Asia conflict: TaMo MD Shailesh Chandra

Demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in India has risen by 2-2.5 times since the conflict in West Asia began on February 28, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) is planning to increase its EV production capacity by 50 per cent to 15,000 units per month over the next 3-4 months, depending on how quickly component suppliers can ramp up output, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shailesh Chandra said on Thursday.

Chandra, meanwhile, raised concerns over India’s proposed transition to higher ethanol-blended petrol beyond E20. E20, a fuel comprising 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol, became mandatory in India earlier this year. With the West Asia conflict pushing up crude oil prices, the government is evaluating higher ethanol blending to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, more than 85 per cent of which India imports.

Chandra said higher ethanol content would reduce fuel efficiency because ethanol has lower energy content than petrol, while vehicle components not designed for such blends could wear out faster due to higher moisture content. However, he backed the broader objective of ethanol blending for energy security and said the government was consulting automakers before taking a decision.

He also opposed demands for GST cuts on flex-fuel vehicles, saying any support should instead go towards lowering fuel prices for consumers. Flex-fuel vehicles are designed to run on fuel blends that have 85 to 100 per cent ethanol.

“There is a sharp jump that we have seen in bookings of EVs...The jump, at least in our case, in just two months, it is about 2 to 2.5 times of what it used to be,” Chandra said during a media interaction on the sidelines of the launch of the facelifted Tata Tiago and Tiago EV.

He added that the increase in interest had become “even sharper” in the last 15 days and was strongest for EVs priced below Rs 15 lakh. According to him, many consumers now want at least one EV in their household as protection against rising fuel prices and uncertain energy costs.

TMPV currently produces around 10,000 EVs a month. Chandra said the company would try to raise that to 15,000 units a month over the next 3-4 months, though supplier readiness would determine how quickly that happens.

“In EV, therefore, internally we don't have a problem. But supplier side, as I said, we will have to agree on a certain schedule for 3 months, 6 months, 1 year and so on...In certain cases, there is an investment into production lines that they might have. That can take 3-4 months in certain cases,” he said.

Chandra said TMPV’s EV booking mix had climbed to 33 per cent in May, although actual sales remain lower because of component supply constraints. He said the company’s EV market share “theoretically would have skyrocketed” if it had enough supply.

He also projected that EV penetration in the Indian passenger vehicle market, currently around 5-6 per cent, could rise to 8-10 per cent this year if supply constraints ease.

TMPV was India’s number one EV maker last month. TMPV’s electric car retail sales stood at 8,543 units in April, recording growth of 77.17 per cent year-on-year. Overall, about 23,506 electric cars were sold via retail outlets in India in April, recording growth of 75.14 per cent year-on-year, as per data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (FADA) earlier this month.

On ethanol blending, Chandra told reporters there was “no question” about the country needing higher ethanol use for energy security, but asserted that implementation had to be carefully planned.

“Whether it impacts fuel efficiency or not, it’s a technical fact. How can you deny that it has lesser calorific value?” he said, referring to ethanol’s lower energy content compared to petrol. “The more ethanol mix you bring, there will be a drop,” he added.

He also cautioned that some vehicle components could fail faster if they were not designed for higher ethanol content. “There are parts which will fail fast if they have not been designed to take that level of ethanol,” he said.

Chandra said the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) was in discussions with the government on the issue. He added that TMPV did not support demands for lower GST on flex-fuel vehicles because the increase in manufacturing cost for such vehicles did not justify a large tax reduction.

On the broader passenger vehicle market, Chandra said TMPV continued to expect industry growth of around 10 per cent in FY27, although the evolving geopolitical situation and rising fuel prices could affect consumer sentiment and inflation in the coming months.

He said higher fuel prices were unlikely to push customers towards smaller cars, but would instead shift demand towards more fuel-efficient technologies such as EVs and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles.

“More than small cars, it is the powertrain which will win here,” he said.

Chandra said TMPV’s current passenger vehicle mix comprised around 15-16 per cent EVs, 25-27 per cent CNG vehicles, 11-13 per cent diesel vehicles, and the remaining share petrol vehicles.

He also indicated that another price hike for TMPV’s cars could be announced soon because of rising raw material costs. According to him, commodity inflation had increased costs by around 5-5.5 per cent of revenue over the last 12 months.

“We are also in the final stages of reviewing the next price increase,” he said.