close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

EV firms need 13 mn sq ft real estate space by 2030 to meet output target

By 2030, this real estate requirement will allow a production capacity of about 4 million units of 4Ws and 23 million units of 2Ws: CBRE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Electric vehicles help you not only save energy and emissions but also offer a better and quieter driving experience

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Electric vehicle manufacturers will need around 13 million square feet of real estate space by 2030 to make targeted 23 million units of two-wheelers and 4 million units of four-wheelers, according to CBRE.

Real estate consultant CBRE South Asia released a report, 'Electric Vehicles in India - New Wheels on the Roads', on Thursday that focuses on the trends, growth, and influence of electric vehicles (EVs) on the real estate sector in India.

"Real estate requirements of manufacturing facilities of 4-wheeler and 2-wheeler (4W and 2W) electric vehicles is estimated to be around 13 million square feet by 2030 as a result of the government's EV adoption targets," it said.

Moreover, EV battery manufacturing facilities would require 2,400 acre of land to accommodate the production of 200 GWh of batteries by 2030.

By 2030, this real estate requirement will allow a production capacity of about 4 million units of 4Ws and 23 million units of 2Ws.

The Indian EV market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 49 per cent between 2021-2030 and cross annual sales of 17 million units by 2030.

Also Read

SMEV seeks extension of subsidies for EVs under FAME-II in Budget

Electric vehicle adoption levels in India to see exponential growth: Report

Global EV battery market to grow fivefold to $616 billion in 2035

Two-wheeler electric vehicle sales in India to reach 22 mn by 2030: Report

India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency

Ashok Leyland total sales decline 1% on-year at 13,134 units in May

Automaker Kia total wholesales increased 3% in May at 24,770 units

M&M's passenger vehicle sales up by 22% on-year in May at 32,886 units

FAME II subsidy impact: TVS revises IQube prices by Rs 17,000-20,000

Maruti Suzuki total wholesales jump 10% on-year to 178,083 units in May

The consultant noted Built-to-Suit (BTS) and leased facilities are largely preferred by EV manufacturers at present due to ease of capital deployment, flexibility in lease terms, speed to market and location advantages.

However, an owned facility provides more scope for customisation, save monthly rental outgoings and has better prospects for land price appreciation, it added.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa at CBRE, said, "As we look ahead, the intersection of real estate and the EV sector presents exciting opportunities and challenges. The rapid growth in EV manufacturing is set to revolutionise the automotive industry, and it will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the real estate market."

The cumulative investment value in EVs over the last three years demonstrates the immense financial commitment and confidence placed in this sector, he said.

"This investment not only signifies the financial potential of EVs but also underscores the transformative power they hold in shaping the future of mobility," Magazine said.

The report mentioned that policy initiatives by the union and state governments have enabled the creation of an indigenous EV manufacturing ecosystem by incentivising fresh investments from global/domestic players.

For the current year, the EV sector has recorded investment announcements of about USD 6.2 billion to date. The year 2022 witnessed a strong traction, with global and domestic players announcing investments of over USD 17.1 billion in the EV industry, compared to USD 4.4 billion in 2021.

During the 2020-2023 period (year to date), Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu led EV investments with a 15 per share each of the cumulative USD 28.8 billion investment.

Karnataka accounted for 11 per cent share, Gujarat 8 per cent, and Uttar Pradesh and Telangana recorded 7 per cent share each.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBRE Electric Vehicles

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Juspay to power payments for IndiGo to enhance customer experience

indigo
3 min read

EV firms need 13 mn sq ft real estate space by 2030 to meet output target

Electric vehicles help you not only save energy and emissions but also offer a better and quieter driving experience
3 min read

Ranchi gets 5 urban health, wellness centres for easy availability of PHCs

PHC
2 min read

Members of 22 milk producer cos pledge to boost milk output: NDDB

milk
2 min read

Sebi to auction properties of 7 cos on Jun 28 to recover investors' money

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

Most Popular

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

Karvy Stock Broking
1 min read

Bull Run: 5 smallcaps hit new 52-week highs; charts show up to 19% upside

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

BFSI firms drive earnings of India Inc to a record high in Q4FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
4 min read

Patanjali promoters to dilute 6% share to meet minimum shareholding norms

Coronil launch
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon