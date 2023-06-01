close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Automaker Kia total wholesales increased 3% in May at 24,770 units

Automaker Kia India on Thursday said its total wholesales increased 3 per cent to 24,770 units in May

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kia Carens

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Automaker Kia India on Thursday said its total wholesales increased 3 per cent to 24,770 units in May.

The company undertook a plant maintenance shutdown from May 15-20.

It had dispatched 24,079 units to dealers in May 2022.

While the overall domestic sales stood at 18,766 units, exports accounted for 6,004 units in May 2023.

Sonet sales stood at 8,251 units last month, while Seltos and Carens dispatches stood at 4,065 and 6,367 units, respectively.

The company also reported sales of 83 units of its electric offering EV6.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors report best-ever wholesales in FY23

Automaker Kia India sales fall by 5% to 21,501 units in March 2023

Hyundai, Kia sued in US for lack of anti-theft technology in some models

Kia focuses on utility vehicle segment in India for long-term growth

Hyundai Motor bolsters US presence with $5 billion EV battery venture

FAME II subsidy impact: TVS revises IQube prices by Rs 17,000-20,000

Maruti Suzuki total wholesales jump 10% on-year to 178,083 units in May

Ola announces price hikes for its electric scooters, to cost Rs 15k more

Toyota debuts hydrogen Corolla race car in a bid to shift to green energy

Tata Altroz is the most affordable car with a sunroof, check price, specs

"Although we faced some production limitations due to our plant annual maintenance shutdown for a week in May which impacted our numbers, we are confident of strong performance in coming months," Kia India National Head (Sales & Marketing) Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

The company is witnessing a growing demand for the iMT range, he added.

"This month, iMT has contributed 38 per cent of our total sales," Brar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kia Motors Corp automobile manufacturer

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

What is HMPV? The infectious respiratory disease spiking this year in US

HMPV
3 min read

91% consumers expect brands to offer immersive, virtual experiences: Report

Consumer behaviour is being influenced by anxieties that are preying on their desire to consume and propensity to spend
3 min read

Streamline rapid disembarkation procedures for passenger safety: DGCA

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
3 min read

Reliance's operating performance to remain resilient over 2 years: S&P

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
4 min read

Medals as protest: Muhammad Ali & Black Power movement to Indian wrestlers

Wrestlers in Haridwar
3 min read

Most Popular

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

Karvy Stock Broking
1 min read

Cabinet approves world's largest food storage scheme, allocates Rs 1 trn

Anurag Thakur
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon