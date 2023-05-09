FADA flags concerns over 2-wheeler sales by unauthorised multi-brand stores

Automobile dealers' body FADA on Tuesday said the illegal practice of unauthorised multi-brand outlets selling two-wheelers is making legitimate dealerships lose business and turn unviable.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said it has approached various authorities to take strict action against the practice.

The multi-brand outlets (MBOs) are acquiring unregistered vehicles in bulk from dealers and reselling them to customers at discounted rates, higher than the prices offered by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through authorised dealers, without any commitment to after-sales service, FADA said in a statement.

This has not only impacted the legitimate dealerships but has also shaken customers' confidence in the brand and dealer partners, it added.

Furthermore, the outlets indulge in evasion of GST, income tax, issuance of fake/ undervalued insurance policies, delivery of vehicles without registration/ HSRP and helmets, resulting in revenue loss on various fronts, FADA stated.

"We have raised the issue of unauthorised MBOs in the two-wheeler industry, which are not certified as bona fide dealers and sell unregistered vehicles without any trade certificates or after-sales services," FADA President Manish Raj Singhania stated.

Also Read India's retail vehicle sales up 14% to 1.8 million units in January: FADA Discounts are back to 2019 levels; is this a good time to buy a car? Google Search now allows US car dealerships to show vehicle inventory April auto retail sales drop of 4% on decline in two-wheeler demand Automobile retail sales up 14% in March; post 21% YoY growth in FY23 Overall connected vehicle technology grows 60% on year in Jan-Mar Connected vehicles market grew 60% in quarter ended March: CMR Research FAME subsidy row: Centre to return Rs 800 cr to ex-factory price defaulters Statsguru: Six charts explain road ahead for electric vehicles in India E2W makers gear up for scale, hope FAME will continue to fuel operations

This has caused many legitimate two-wheeler dealerships to shut down, making their businesses unviable, he added.

"The dealership business is dynamic and contributes consistently to the economic development of the nation, generating significant employment opportunities in the sector. Illegal practices such as this cause massive losses to the government and society and lead to significant loss of motivation among dealers, leading to greater loss of employment opportunities," Singhania said.

The industry body has also written to SIAM, the association of OEMs, requesting them to raise the issue with concerned OEMs to amend their sales process, ensuring no supply of new/unregistered vehicles to unauthorised outlets, FADA said.

FADA has also reached out to the Maharashtra government and the Transport Commissioners of Mumbai and Delhi, urging them to take stringent action against these MBOs and ensure their compliance with industry standards and regulations, it added.