JUST IN
Players lose progress, in-game money after bug in GTA Online hit accounts
Fortnite on iOS, Google Play won't be available to players under 18
Google commits to complying with EU rules, says European Commission
The apps Indians love: All about mobile internet usage by age and gender
India-made 4G, 5G technology stacks may go global during G20 meet
GoPro Hero 11 Black review: A pro-grade action camera that is easy-to-use
Microsoft to reveal network issue that caused major outage across services
Apple's iOS 17 may come alongside iPhone 15 series with improved efficiency
After iPad Pro, Apple's iPhone 15 may support Wi-Fi 6E network: Report
Microsoft working on File Explorer update with UI improvement on Windows 11
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Players lose progress, in-game money after bug in GTA Online hit accounts
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google Search now allows US car dealerships to show vehicle inventory

Moreover, this feature will allow customers to browse a dealer's inventory without leaving Google Search

Topics
Google | Google search engine | search engines

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google

Google is reportedly rolling out a new feature which will allow car dealerships to add their vehicle inventory directly to search listings via Google My Business in the US.

Although the feature is still in beta, it appears to be available to "any" US-based vehicle dealer, including those that sell motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs) or anything else with a vehicle identification number (VIN), reports 9To5Google.

Moreover, this feature will allow customers to browse a dealer's inventory without leaving Google Search.

Dealership listings will showcase the vehicles that are available, including used cars, along with details about their prices, features, mileage and more.

These listings also include links to the dealer's website for more details.

With this feature more widely available to dealers, customers in the US are more likely to see the new "Cars for Sale" pages in their searches on Google, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the tech giant had redesigned the Knowledge Panel to get a large desktop grip as it will make it "easier to explore a topic by highlighting the most relevant and useful information" when searching.

Knowledge Panels are information boxes that appear on Google when users search for entities (people, places, organisations, things) that are in the Knowledge Graph.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 09:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU