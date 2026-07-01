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Home / Industry / Auto / Honda Motorcycle posts 23% rise in sales to 528,281 units in June

Honda Motorcycle posts 23% rise in sales to 528,281 units in June

Domestic sales stood at 468,000 units during the previous month, registering a year-on-year growth of 21 per cent at 468,956 vehicles from 388,812 units in June 2025

Honda

Exports stood at 59,325 units in June 2026, recording a year-on-year growth of 47 per cent compared to the corresponding month last year, the company said (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

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Two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said its total sales in June grew 23 per cent to 5,28,281 units in June compared to 429,147 motorcycles and scooters sold in the same month of 2025.

Domestic sales stood at 468,000 units during the previous month, registering a year-on-year growth of 21 per cent at 468,956 vehicles from 388,812 units in June 2025.

Exports stood at 59,325 units in June 2026, recording a year-on-year growth of 47 per cent compared to the corresponding month last year, the company said.

At the same time, the total vehicle sales in the first quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal year rose 17 per cent to 16,11,662 units from 13,75,152 in the same quarter a year earlier, it said.

 

"We have seen healthy growth momentum in the first quarter of FY27 compared to the same period last year, supported by steady underlying demand conditions. This reflects our continued focus on disciplined execution," said Tsutsumu Otani, President & CEO at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

"While we remain mindful of the dynamic market environment, we will continue to focus on consistent execution of our business priorities. With our strong product portfolio and widespread dealer network, we aim to progress towards sustainable growth going forward," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Honda Motorcycles Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

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