Senior executives at Bhilai Steel Plant to get EVs in Chhattisgarh



The EVs will be replacing petrol-driven vehicles. The first lot of 22 electric vehicles, of the brand Tigor and made by Tata Motors, was handed over to Anirban Dasgupta, director in charge of the BSP, by Nitul Sharma, zonal manager of the company. In another step taken to protect the environment by reducing carbon-dioxide emission, the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), which is in the bailiwick of Steel Authority of India Ltd, is providing its chief general managers electric vehicles (EVs).



Dasgupta said the electric vehicles were a big step in the organisation’s journey towards eco-friendly transport. The BSP spokesperson said as many as 42 electric vehicles would be taken on lease for use by offices of chief general managers, making it one of the largest such acquisitions by any public-sector undertaking in the country.



SAIL-BSP has taken measures over the years towards green technology and sustainability. In line with global initiatives to adopt green measures for reducing carbon emission and to combat climate change, the steel plant has formulated an action plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to 1.98 T/TCS (tonne per tonne of crude steel) from the present rate of 2.58 T/TCS by 2030. “The sooner we adopt EVs, the better it is not only for the environment but also for a future which is free from petroleum dependency,” he added.

