JSW MG Motor, Spinny partner to strengthen pre-owned EV ecosystem in India

JSW MG Motor India and used-car platform Spinny on Monday announced a partnership to strengthen the pre-owned electric vehicle ecosystem in the country.

The partnership will aim to address several important factors, such as battery health, resale value, vehicle quality and long-term ownership assurance, that influence purchase decisions, particularly in the pre-owned market, said a joint statement.

As electric mobility continues to gain momentum in India, building a strong and trusted pre-owned ecosystem will be critical to accelerating adoption, JSW MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Vinay Raina said.

"Our partnership with Spinny enables us to extend confidence across the ownership lifecycle while making electric mobility more accessible, transparent, and rewarding for customers," he added.

Spinny Founder & CEO Niraj Singh said, "Through our partnerships, we are working to address some of the most important barriers to EV adoption, from battery health transparency and resale confidence to ownership assurance and accessibility.