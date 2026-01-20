Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Lamborghini India sells 111 cars in 2025; SUV deliveries jump 17% YoY

Lamborghini India sells 111 cars in 2025; SUV deliveries jump 17% YoY

In 2025, the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region continued to be the company's leading market with 4,650 vehicles delivered

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 7:46 PM IST

Italian super luxury automaker Automobili Lamborghini on Tuesday said its sales in India declined marginally to 111 units last year, as compared to 113 units sold in 2024.

Overall, the company delivered 10,747 units worldwide in 2025.

Lamborghini India delivered a total of 111 cars in 2025, underscoring the brand's continued resilience and strong market relevance despite a challenging luxury automotive environment, it said in a statement.

The year was marked by a robust performance in the super SUV segment, which recorded a strong 17 per cent year-on-year growth, reaffirming the increasing demand for Lamborghini's SUV portfolio in India, it added.

 

This growth reflects the strong customer response to the brand's hybridisation journey and its ability to align performance with evolving consumer preferences, further strengthening Lamborghini's position in the Indian market, with close to 800 Lamborghini cars now on Indian roads, the company stated.

"Despite challenging market conditions, we are very proud of the results achieved in 2025, which confirm Lamborghini's ability to stand out even in a complex global environment," Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented.

The performance reflects the automaker's capacity to interpret market dynamics and to make strategic choices that respond concretely to customers' expectations, he added.

In 2025, the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region continued to be the company's leading market with 4,650 vehicles delivered.

The Americas followed, closing the year with 3,347 units delivered, while the Asia Pacific (APAC) region recorded 2,750 vehicle deliveries, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lamborghini India Lamborghini SUV

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 7:46 PM IST

