Home / Industry / Auto / Lamborghini posts record global deliveries in 2025; India sales dip

Lamborghini posts record global deliveries in 2025; India sales dip

Lamborghini delivered a record 10,747 vehicles globally in 2025, crossing the 10,000 mark for the first time, though sales in India slipped marginally amid uneven market conditions

Lamborghini crossed 10,000 global deliveries for the first time in 2025, driven by hybrid models, though India sales dipped marginally amid uneven market conditions. (Photo: Reuters)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lamborghini reported a record year in 2025, delivering 10,747 vehicles worldwide, surpassing the 10,000 milestone for the first time and posting year-on-year growth. In the Indian market, however, sales dipped slightly to 111 cars from 113 in 2024.
 
What did Lamborghini’s leadership say about its 2025 performance?
 
Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and chief executive officer of Lamborghini, said, “Despite challenging market conditions, we are proud of the results achieved in 2025. This reflects our ability to interpret market dynamics and make strategic choices that meet our customers’ expectations, focusing on sustainable growth rather than short-term volume peaks.”
 
How did Lamborghini perform across regions?
   
EMEA remained Lamborghini’s largest market, with 4,650 vehicles delivered, followed by the Americas with 3,347 units and Asia Pacific (APAC) with 2,750 units. In India, the company delivered a total of 111 vehicles, a marginal decline from last year.

What factors shaped Lamborghini’s sales strategy in 2025?
 
Federico Foschini, chief marketing and sales officer, said, “2025 was marked by significant geopolitical and macroeconomic turbulence, resulting in differing dynamics across the markets in which we operate. By pursuing a carefully defined strategy based on brand-strengthening activities, the offering of highly competitive products and a distribution approach designed to preserve the exclusivity of the range, Lamborghini was able to achieve strong results.”
 
How did hybrid models contribute to Lamborghini’s performance?
 
Hybrid models contributed significantly to Lamborghini’s record performance. The Revuelto, the brand’s first V12 hybrid super sports car, and the Urus SE, the plug-in hybrid version of the SUV, have been well received in India alongside the petrol-powered line-up. Deliveries of the Temerario, launched internationally in 2024, are scheduled to begin in India from January 2026, with an order book already covering approximately twelve months.

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 7:55 PM IST

