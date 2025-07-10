Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Premium motorcycles may account for 22% of total market by 2030: Crisil

Premium motorcycles may account for 22% of total market by 2030: Crisil

Market share of premium motorcycles, engine capacity greater than 150 cc, increased to 19 per cent last fiscal from 14 per cent in fiscal 2019

two wheeler, bikes

Market share of economy motorcycles declined to 46 per cent last fiscal from 62 per cent in fiscal 2019

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian two-wheeler industry is witnessing a ride towards the premium segment, like other consumer sectors in the country, with the market share of premium motorcycles increasing to 19 per cent last fiscal and expected to touch 22 per cent by 2030, according to Crisil Intelligence.

The market share of premium motorcycles -- engine capacity greater than 150 cc -- increased to 19 per cent last fiscal from 14 per cent in fiscal 2019, with their volume rising to 2,300,000 units from 1,900,000 units, it said in a statement.

On the other hand, the market share of economy motorcycles declined to 46 per cent last fiscal from 62 per cent in fiscal 2019, with volume shrinking to 5,600,000 units from 8,400,000 units, largely due to weak rural demand and an increase in prices, it added.

 

Interestingly, premium motorcycle sales surpassed the pre-Covid level by 22 per cent last fiscal, while sales of overall two-wheelers stood at 94 per cent of the pre-pandemic level and total motorcycles at 90 per cent, it added.

The market share of premium motorcycles is expected to climb to around 22 per cent by fiscal 2030. The improvement will ride on favourable macroeconomic trends, increasing disposable incomes, rising global exposure of consumers and a youthful demographic, Crisil Intelligence said.

Also Read

Pavan Guntupalli

No option for states to reject bike taxi norms: Rapido cofounder Guntupalli

PremiumBajaj Auto, bike, KTM

Consumer protection: Expert opinion crucial for replacing defective vehicle

Rapido News

Ride-hailing companies cheer Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025

India's first high-voltage electric motorcycle, the T30 by Raptee.HV

Chennai-based Raptee lines up its own operating system for T30 bikes

2025 TVS Apache

TVS Motor rolls out updated Apache RTR 200 4V to mark 20-year milestone

Commenting on the trend, Crisil Intelligence Director, Pushan Sharma said, "The demand-side spurs for premium motorcycles include a growing preference for these products from buyers with healthy incomes who maintained their purchasing power even during the pandemic."  Shama further said, "On the supply side, it is the expanded range of options available to consumers. For the record, the number of motorcycle models available in the premium segment increased to 35 last fiscal from 23 in fiscal 2019. We anticipate these trends to persist through the next five years."

On the decline of the economy segment motorcycles, Crisil Intelligence Associate Director, Mohit Adnani said, "Weak rural demand poses a major hurdle for entry-level motorcycles."  Rural incomes have not increased much while there has been a steep 65-70 per cent hike in prices of economy models to pass on the increase in costs due to the transition from Bharat Stage (BS) IV to BS VI standards, implementation of safety norms, and the commodity super cycle, he added.

"Thus, sales of these motorcycles recovered to only 67 per cent of the pre-pandemic level last fiscal," Adnani said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Anurag Mehrotra

No immediate production impact due to rare-earth crunch: JSW MG Motor

Tata AutoComp

Tata AutoComp, Skoda form joint venture to enter rail components business

Electric Vehicles

India's lithium-ion battery demand to reach 115 GWh by 2030: ICEA

Ministry of Heavy Industries, EV charging stations, Electric Vehicles, EV market, automobile industry

India's electric vehicle sales surged in June; slow start for e2Ws: Fada

The state-of-the-art research and development hub is poised to serve as a catalyst for innovation in the field of green hydrogen technology and its ecosystem.

Hyundai Motor India and IIT-M team up to fuel H2 technology dreams

Topics : Motorcycles Indian Motorcycle Two-wheeler market Two-wheelers two-wheeler makers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon