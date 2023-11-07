Sensex (-0.18%)
Okaya to partner with IOC to install over 2,500 EV chargers across India

As many as 362 such chargers have already been installed in over 20 states in a step towards bolstering the electric vehicle infrastructure in the country, according to Okaya EV Chargers

EV chargers

The company said that as many as 362 such chargers have already been installed in over 20 states. | Photo: Unsplash.com/Representative

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 11:44 AM IST
Okaya EV Chargers plans to set up 2,550 electric vehicle chargers across India in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) at an investment of Rs 125 crore, the company said on Tuesday.
As many as 362 such chargers have already been installed in over 20 states in a step towards bolstering the electric vehicle infrastructure in the country, according to Okaya EV Chargers.
The chargers being set up comprise a diverse range of high-and low-voltage options, including 3.3-kw and 7.4-kw chargers, 30-kw wall-mounted CCS (combined charging system) 2 DC fast chargers, as well as 60-kw CCS2 DC fast chargers, the company said.
"This partnership aligns with our vision of creating a sustainable ecosystem for electric vehicles in India. Our advanced charging solutions will empower EV users with convenient and efficient charging options, said Anshul Gupta, Managing Director at Okaya EV Chargers.
The total investment for this initiative is pegged at Rs 125 crore, reflecting the substantial commitment of both partners to accelerate the adoption of EVs and support the government's push towards cleaner transportation, the company said.
A part of Okaya Group, Okaya EV Chargers has already commissioned 2,000 chargers across the country as India transitions towards sustainable transportation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 11:44 AM IST

