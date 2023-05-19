close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Siemens board agrees to sell low voltage motors, gears biz for Rs 2,200 cr

Technology firm Siemens' board on Friday approved the sale of low voltage motors and geared motors businesses to a Siemens AG subsidiary -- Siemens Large Drives India -- for Rs 2,200 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 3:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Technology firm Siemens' board on Friday approved the sale of low voltage motors and geared motors businesses to a Siemens AG subsidiary -- Siemens Large Drives India -- for Rs 2,200 crore.

The Board of Directors of Siemens Limited has approved the sale and transfer of low voltage motors and geared motors businesses, including related customer service business to Siemens Large Drives India Pvt Ltd, an entity wholly owned by Siemens AG, for a consideration of Rs 2,200 crore with effect from October 1, 2023, a company statement said.

The transaction is subject to fulfilment of conditions precedents agreed upon between the parties, including receipt of requisite shareholders, statutory and regulatory approvals, as applicable, it added.

The Board has also decided to consider the distribution of 100 per cent of the sale consideration as reduced by applicable Capital Gains Tax and any other applicable taxes, if any, on the transaction, as a special dividend, at the first board meeting after the completion of the proposed transaction.

The valuation was done by an external independent valuer. In addition, the company also obtained a fairness opinion from a Category-I Merchant Banker. The consideration for the proposed transaction, recommended by the audit committee, is based on the valuation undertaken by the independent valuer, the statement said.

For FY22, the business recorded revenue from operations of Rs 1,061 crore and profit from operations of Rs 132 crore equivalent to around 12.5 per cent of revenue. This represents around seven per cent of the company's revenue from operations and around nine per cent of its profit from operations.

Also Read

India, UK sign agreement to collaborate on science and innovation

Appliances, consumer electronics sector aim for double-digit growth in 2023

India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai

Reliance showcases hydrogen-run truck at India Energy Week in Bengaluru

China overtakes Japan to become world's biggest car exporter in Q1 2023

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Hyundai, Shell sign MoA to expand charging network for electric vehicles

Realtors buy 2,181 acre land since Jan 2022 for about Rs 26,000 cr: Report

No fitness certificate for vehicles fitted with LED/neon lights: Kerala HC

The company follows October to September financial year.

This transaction is consequent to the intent of Siemens AG to carve out the low voltage motors and geared motors business among others globally into a legally separate company and is based on Siemens AG's decision to form Innomotics, an integrated provider of motors and large drives.

Effective July 1, 2023, the carve-out in Germany will be completed and Innomotics GmbH (Germany) will operate as a legally separate and independent company within the Siemens Group.

Siemens AG indicated in a second step to diligently review options regarding the best future ownership of Innomotics. Such options include a public listing as well as a combination with a strategic partner or long-term-oriented financial investor.

Siemens Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Mathur said, "Siemens is focused on further strengthening its position as a leading technology company. We will continue to consolidate our business along high-growth areas that have synergies with the rest of the businesses. This will enable the company to optimise its portfolio as a strategic lever, creating value and cash for Siemens".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Siemens automobile industry

First Published: May 19 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

RBI may cancel licence of asset reconstruction companies after I-T report

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Gail to borrow up to Rs 7,000 cr to fund Rs 10,000 cr capex plan in FY24

GAIL
3 min read

Sebi probe into Adani's alleged violations drew blank, says SC panel

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
4 min read

MoU signed for ferry service on Brahmaputra to connect 7 religious sites

MoU signing of 'Riverine Based Religious Tourism Circuit' (Photo: PIB)
2 min read

Official death toll from cyclone Mocha at least 145, says Myanmar

The severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' is very likely to move northwestwards till May 10th. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in various parts of Odisha. (Photo: ANI)
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Sensex ends 298 pts up, Nifty reclaims 18,200 led by Adani, auto, IT stocks

sensex, BSE
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read
Premium

Centre unlikely to undertake any new PSU disinvestment in 2023-24

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon