Statsguru: India yet to plug EV gap in the race with Asian peers
There has been strong growth in EV sales across Asian countries over the past few years, with most markets witnessing sharp expansions between 2021 and 2024
Shikha Chaturvedi
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The ongoing conflict in West Asia has renewed concerns over oil supply disruptions, pushing countries to reassess how quickly they can rely on electric mobility. For India, this raises a critical question: Is its electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem — spanning adoption, infrastructure, and domestic capacity — robust enough to withstand a prolonged energy shock, especially when compared with faster-moving Asian peers?
Topics : StatsGuru Electric Vehicles Auto industry