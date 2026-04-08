Tesla lags new foreign entrants in India EV race despite global playbook

India’s electric passenger vehicle market surged to 199,923 units in FY26, accounting for 4.2 per cent of the overall PV market, up 83.6 per cent year-on-year. Within this growing market, new foreign entrants such as Vietnamese automaker VinFast and China’s BYD have significantly outperformed Tesla Inc., despite facing similar completely built unit (CBU) import constraints and geopolitical headwinds.

Tesla entered India in July 2025 and began deliveries in September, managing to sell 342 units in FY26, translating into just 0.17 per cent share of the EV market. VinFast also started sales around the same time.

VinFast, entering as a new brand just 12 months ago, delivered 2,390 units—about seven times Tesla’s volume—capturing a 1.2 per cent EV market share. The company gained traction by pricing its VF e34 and VF7 models in the Rs 25–35 lakh range, undercutting Tesla’s Rs 60–67 lakh Model Y by around 50 per cent, while simultaneously announcing a Tamil Nadu plant with 120,000 units annual capacity by 2027 to accelerate localisation.

BYD, meanwhile, clocked 5,361 units in FY26, up 54 per cent year-on-year, or roughly 15 times Tesla’s tally, despite importing most vehicles as CBUs subject to 100–110 per cent duties. Its expansion has also been constrained by geopolitical tensions, including the blocking of its proposed $1 billion joint venture in India. Even so, BYD leveraged a broader portfolio—such as the Atto 3 and eMax 7—priced in the Rs 25–35 lakh band, alongside rapid service network expansion and plans to explore semi-knocked down (SKD) assembly. The company operates a small Chennai facility with 10,000–15,000 units annual capacity, even as full manufacturing plans remain on hold.

Tesla’s relatively muted performance is also being linked to its limited retail footprint. The company currently operates just two showrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, compared to around 35–39 outlets for BYD and 34–35 for VinFast across more than 30 cities.

Anurag Singh of Primus Partners told Business Standard that Tesla’s approach in India appears tentative, noting that its cars are “imported and expensive,” while the company still lacks a full customer ecosystem, including “dealership, service and charging” infrastructure. In his view, Tesla is “experimenting rather than committing.”

Singh added that over the long term, traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) automakers may have an edge over EV startups, given the complexity of the automobile business. “It takes an Elon Musk to do Tesla,” he said, pointing out that most EV startups globally have struggled to sustain themselves, with China being “a different story” due to strong government backing. He further argued that it is “easier for ICE players to get into EV” than for startups to build an automobile business from scratch.

Tesla’s global market entry performance has varied significantly across regions, shaped largely by import duties, local manufacturing timelines, and model availability.

In the United States, Tesla launched the Model S in June 2012—its first full production vehicle—and sold 2,650 units in that debut year. The company faced zero import duty, as production was localised at its Fremont factory in California, which it had acquired in 2010 ahead of the launch.

Tesla entered Europe in mid-2013, beginning Model S deliveries in August–September across Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, France and Switzerland. It sold approximately 5,000 units in its first year, despite a 10 per cent EU tariff on imports. Local manufacturing only came nearly a decade later, with Giga Berlin commencing production in March 2022 with an initial capacity of 250,000 units, ramping up to 500,000 units annually by 2025.

In China, Tesla began Model S shipments in April 2014, selling 2,499 units in its first year, while facing 95–100 per cent import duties. The high cost led to an inventory overhang of more than 2,300 unsold vehicles. Tesla addressed this by setting up Giga Shanghai, which started production in September 2019—just five years after entry—and scaled from 150,000 units annually to over 1 million units by 2025, making China its largest market, with 657,000 units sold in 2024, a 263-fold increase from its first year.

In contrast, India marks Tesla’s weakest first-year performance globally. The company opened its first showroom in July 2025 and began retail deliveries in September, selling 225 units in calendar 2025 and 342 units in FY26, with only the Model Y rear-wheel drive variant on offer. With 100–110 per cent import duties and pricing at Rs 59.89–67.89 lakh, Tesla has yet to commit to local manufacturing, even as the government considers lowering duties to 40–70 per cent for companies that invest locally.

PV OEM FY26 FY25 YoY % FY26 Market Share FY25 Market Share Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd 78811 57994 35.90% 39.42 53.27 JSW MG Motor India Pvt Ltd 53089 30569 73.67% 26.55 28.08 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd 42721 8426 407.01% 21.37 7.74 Hyundai Motor India Ltd 5885 2477 137.59% 2.94 2.28 BYD India Pvt Ltd 5361 3481 54.01% 2.68 3.20 Kia India Pvt Ltd 3738 418 794.26% 1.87 0.38 BMW India Pvt Ltd 3537 1580 123.86% 1.77 1.45 VinFast Auto India Pvt Ltd 2390 NA 1.20 0.00 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd 1416 NA 0.71 0.00 Mercedes-Benz AG 1047 1157 -9.51% 0.52 1.06 Stellantis Automobiles India Pvt Ltd 576 2013 -71.39% 0.29 1.85 Volvo Auto India Pvt Ltd 382 403 -5.21% 0.19 0.37 Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd 342 NA 0.17 0.00 Others 628 355 76.90% 0.31 0.33 Total 199923 108873 83.63% The pattern is clear - Tesla’s growth in global markets accelerated sharply only after localisation. In India, however, it remains at an entry stage—constrained by high import duties, a single-model lineup, and limited infrastructure, including roughly 25,000 EV charging stations nationwide. Without local production, industry observers say Tesla is unlikely to replicate its China or Europe growth trajectory.

Source: FADA