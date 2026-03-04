Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axis Bank partners with Tesla to offer tailored fin solutions for customers

Axis Bank partners with Tesla to offer tailored fin solutions for customers

Axis Bank partners Tesla to offer tailored EV financing solutions, including loans with up to 10-year tenure and a fully digital loan process aimed at easing the purchase journey

Axis Bank, Axis

According to the bank, customers in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment will, for the first time, be able to access loans with a tenure of up to 10 years(Photo: Shutterstock)

Subrata Panda New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 1:40 PM IST
Axis Bank, the country’s third-largest private sector lender, on Wednesday said it has partnered with Tesla to become its preferred financing partner. Under the arrangement, the bank will offer tailored financing solutions and a differentiated customer experience for Tesla buyers.
 
According to the bank, customers in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment will, for the first time, be able to access loans with a tenure of up to 10 years, significantly reducing the monthly financial commitment. The bank will also introduce bespoke schemes designed to suit the financial profiles of Tesla’s diverse customer base.
 
Axis Bank said the offering will feature an end-to-end paperless process aimed at enabling rapid loan sanctions and ensuring a seamless transition from booking to vehicle delivery.
 
 
The lender will roll out the financing offers across India, enabling customers in major metros as well as emerging EV hubs to access convenient, digitally enabled financing options.
 
“The offering aims to simplify the Tesla purchase journey by reducing entry barriers and ensuring a smooth, convenient onboarding experience for customers,” the bank said in a statement.

It added that the collaboration with Tesla reflects its commitment to accelerate electric mobility in India by delivering innovative, customer-centric financing solutions that support the transition towards sustainable transportation.
 
Munish Sharda, Executive Director, Axis Bank, said the partnership combines Tesla’s electric vehicles with flexible financing options.
 
“Through this collaboration, we are bringing together world-class electric vehicles with innovative, tailored financing solutions and seamless customer engagement,” Sharda said.
 
“This makes it easier for customers to adopt sustainable mobility without compromising on convenience or flexibility. This initiative reflects our continued focus on responsible banking and future-ready solutions,” he added. 

