Home / Industry / Auto / Tesla's entry not a significant threat to Indian EV OEMs, says CLSA

Tesla's entry not a significant threat to Indian EV OEMs, says CLSA

Even if Tesla launches a BEV at $25,000, CLSA feels that features and specifications would be 'meaningfully compromised' compared to its traditional models

Tesla car

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the buzz around US electric vehicle (EV) major Tesla’s potential India entry grows, capital markets and investment group CLSA said that even if the US giant launches a battery EV (BEV) at a price of $25,000, it does not anticipate significant threat to Indian auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
 
Currently, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are the most affordable, priced around $35,000 at an ex-factory level in the US. Thus, Tesla needs to either sell the same models with reduced features to lower the cost for the Indian market, or incur losses.
 
CLSA feels that even if one assumes that the import duty is revised to around 15-20 per cent, the price would be significantly higher than most of the over 4 metres long electric SUVs offered by domestic players like Tata Motors (TaMo), Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) and Hyundai Motor India (HMIL).
   
Even if Tesla launches a BEV at $25,000, CLSA feels that features and specifications would be “meaningfully compromised” versus its traditional models. Indian OEMs are offering “compelling features and competitive pricing”, CLSA said.
 
It further goes on to add that the situation would be similar to that of acceptance of the Harley X440 bikes by Indian consumers, which are priced 20 per cent higher than the Royal Enfield Classic 350, with sales figures of around 1500 units and 28,000 units per month respectively.

Interestingly, stock prices of Indian auto OEMs, who have EV-focused plans, have fallen in the past two weeks since the buzz around Tesla’s entry gained ground. M&M fell by 16.5 per cent, TaMo by 4.8 per cent, MSIL by 5.57 per cent and HMIL by 5.4 per cent. CLSA said that this was already factored in the recent de-rating of M&M, and it does not believe Tesla’s entry would have significant impact on TaMo, MSIL and HMIL.
 
Currently, import duty on cars priced above $40,000 in India is 110 per cent, including the agriculture cess, which CLSA believes is subject to change post reciprocal tariffs from the US.
 
The cheapest Tesla car Model 3 is priced around $35,000 in the US. With tariff lowered to 15-20 per cent, along with road tax, insurance and other costs, the on-road price would be $40,000 (₹35-40 lakh). If Tesla positions itself with Model 3 at on-road price, 20-50 per cent higher than e-Vitara, e-Creta, XEV 9e, it would not significantly impact domestic EV models.
 
Mahindra's XEV 9e and BE 6 have collectively registered booking value of ₹8,472 crore (at ex-showroom price) on the first day of opening. The eSUVs have secured 30,179 bookings. This is noteworthy considering that the total electric passenger vehicle sales in India was about 100,000 units for the calendar year 2024.
 
In India, BEV penetration is 2.4 per cent, compared to 12 per cent globally and 30 per cent in China. With narrowing gaps between internal combustion engines (ICE) and EVs, coupled with the government’s stringent emission norms (CAFE III and CAFE IV), CLSA believes that the BEV penetration in India could move up to 15 per cent by FY28 and 25 per cent by FY30. Thus, even if we assume that Tesla gains market share of 10-20 per cent in EVs by FY30, it would overall imply a PV market share of 2-5 per cent only.
 
   
Date M&M Tata Motors Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Motor Nifty Auto
7/2/2025 3198 707 13047 1900 23460
10/2/2025 3137 696 12899 1859 23113
11/2/2025 3085 678 12718 1836 22574
12/2/2025 2986 684 12663 1808 22407
13/2/2025 2978 684 12668 1798 22344
14/2/2025 2941 680 12669 1807 22069
17/2/2025 2830 687 12759 1846 21952
18/2/2025 2788 682 12786 1810 21819
19/2/2025 2757 681 12679 1877 21809
20/2/2025 2840 690 12437 1855 22075
21/2/2025 2668 673 12320 1797 21506
 
BASE 100          
           
Date M&M Tata Motors Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Motor Nifty Auto
7/2/2025 100 100 100 100 100
10/2/2025 98 98 99 98 99
11/2/2025 96 96 97 97 96
12/2/2025 93 97 97 95 96
13/2/2025 93 97 97 95 95
14/2/2025 92 96 97 95 94
17/2/2025 89 97 98 97 94
18/2/2025 87 96 98 95 93
19/2/2025 86 96 97 99 93
20/2/2025 89 98 95 98 94
21/2/2025 83 95 94 95 92
 
 

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

