Top e-commerce platforms to stop selling seat belt alarm stopper clips

India's top five e-commerce platforms have received orders from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to stop selling seat belt alarm stopper clips, a report published in Autocar Professional said. These clips fit into the seatbelt slots and prevent the alarm that warns passengers travelling without the seatbelt.
Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Snapdeal, and Shopclues had this item listed for sale.
The official statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that these clips compromise the life and safety of consumers by stopping the alarm beep when seat belts are not worn. The letter stressed on widespread sale of these clips and ordered action against non-compliant sellers and e-commerce platforms.
Notably, Rule 138 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 makes the usage of seat belts mandatory.
Following the directions from CCPA, compliance reports were submitted by all five e-commerce platforms. Thus, the report said around 13,118 item listings of car seat belt alarm stopper clips were taken down from these platforms.
A recent report released by the transport ministry said that more than 16,000 individuals died in road accidents in 2021 because they were not wearing seat belts. 8,438 casualties were those of drivers, while 7,959 deaths were of passengers.
More than one-third of these casualties were those of young adults between 18 and 45 years old.