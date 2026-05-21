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Uber, JSW Group team up to develop EVs for India's ride-hailing market

Partnership will focus on developing and deploying locally tailored electric vehicles as Uber expands its electric mobility push in India

Parth Jindal & Dara Khosrowshahi after sigining the MoU

Parth Jindal & Dara Khosrowshahi after sigining the MoU

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 3:26 PM IST

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Uber said it will partner with India’s JSW Group to jointly develop and deploy electric vehicles tailored for the country’s ride-hailing market, as the companies seek to accelerate EV adoption and support India’s broader net-zero ambitions.
 
The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) last week at JSW’s Mumbai headquarters, with the agreement formalised by Parth Jindal of JSW Group and Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi.
 
“India’s transition to electric mobility requires strong ecosystem partnerships across technology platforms, automakers, fleet operators, and infrastructure players,” said Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia. “Through this collaboration with JSW Group, we aim to help accelerate the adoption of EVs on the Uber platform by exploring solutions purpose-built for the needs of Indian riders and drivers. This partnership also reflects our continued commitment to supporting the Government of India’s vision of advancing green and sustainable mobility at scale.”
   
Uber continues to expand access to electric mobility in India as part of its broader commitment to building a more sustainable future for urban transportation. Through partnerships with automakers, fleet operators, and ecosystem players, Uber aims to increase the availability and adoption of EVs across multiple categories on its platform.
 
As part of the MoU signed between Uber and JSW Green Mobility — a wholly owned company of JSW Group — the two companies will deploy EV solutions that align with the price and performance expectations of the Indian market. The partnership will focus on exploring opportunities to develop and scale localised EV solutions suited for use on the Uber platform in various categories, in line with the evolving needs of India’s mobility ecosystem.

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Parth Jindal, managing director, JSW Cement and JSW Paints, and chairman, JSW Dulux, said, “By combining Uber’s platform scale and mobility insights with JSW’s growing automotive and clean mobility ambitions, we hope to contribute meaningfully to India’s EV ecosystem.”
 
Uber’s Khosrowshahi recently said the company will partner with Adani Group to set up its first data centre in India, deepening its technology and infrastructure investments in one of its fastest-growing markets.
 
Khosrowshahi, who was on a five-day visit to India, said the facility, expected to become operational later this year, will help Uber test and deploy technology at scale from India for global markets.
   

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Topics : Uber JSW Group Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 3:26 PM IST

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